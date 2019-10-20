TODAY’S WORD is magniloquent. Example: She loved going to her aunt's church, because the magniloquent preacher always could get her inspired and excited.
SUNDAY’S WORD was pauciloquent. It refers to brevity in speech. Example: Jack and Betsy were a perfect match, because she was as talkative as he was pauciloquent.
Riddles (answers below)
- Two fathers and two sons go fishing. Each catches one fish -- so why do they bring home only three fish?
- I'm gentle enough to soothe your skin, light enough to fly in the sky and strong enough to crack rocks. What am I?
- I can be red, blue, purple and green. No one can reach me, not even the queen. What am I?
Holiday art
Piedmont Arts is in the holiday spirit, at least based on the topics of its upcoming art classes.
Michelle Minich will guide people to create three acrylic paintings, at $25 each class:
- Halloween cat: 1-2:30 pm. Saturday.
- Leaves and pumpkins: 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 16.
- Gingerbread house: 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
Ed Gowen will lead a step-by-step class in oil painting of a Christmas candle, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. The cost is $75.
Other art classes at the museum include guided studio time by Karen Despot on Thursdays, this week, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, for $35; the "Twilight Beauty" pond scene by Ed Gowen on Dec. 5 ($85) and "Strainer Things" and "Holiday Mixology" by Alisha Bennett on Nov. 8 and Dec. 13 ($40).
There's a $5 to $10 discount for members. For more information, call 26-632-3221 or visit piedmontarts.org.
Cybersecurity for seniors
Adam Wright of EMI Security will teach how to be careful on the internet -- including protecting yourself against internet fraud, computer hackers and viruses -- during "Cybersecurity for seniors" from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at New College Institute on Fayette Street in Martinsville. It's free to attend, but registration is required: Call or email Ruby Jones at 276-403-56-5 or rjones@newcollegeinstitute.org. The program is part of NCI's L.I.F.E. lecture series.
Women's support group
Women's Sober Movement is a support group for women, presented by Krystal Arrington at The Community Fellowship. Gatherings are held every second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. -- that includes this Tuesday. For questions, contact Charika Barksdale at 276-734-1361 or ssrcenter.org.
Riddle answers
- Because the group was a grandfather, his son and his grandson.
- Water.
- Rainbow.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The highest temperature recorded on Earth was 134.1 degrees on July 10, 1913, in (appropriately named) Furnace Creel Ranch, Calif., in the Death Valley desert.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the lowest natural temperature ever recorded at ground level on Earth, and where was it recorded?
