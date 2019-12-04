TODAY’S WORD is provocative. Example: "The provocative fluttering of her dark lashes frightened him, but, just as always in the past, he was fascinated by her in spite of his fear." (Source: "A Place Called Estherville" by Erskine Caldwell, 1949)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was blackjack. It is a small oak that grows in poor, thin, dry, rocky or sandy soils where most trees have a hard time growing. Its dense wood makes a hot flame, which is great for barbecues and wood-burning stoves, but bad for wood fireplaces because the heat causes popping, which increases risk of house fires. Example: “Woodcutters were being paid two dollars a load for seasoned pine delivered in the city; but the blackjack that Jeeter tried to make people buy for fuel never brought him more than fifty or seventy-five cents.” (Source: “Tobacco Road” by Erskine Caldwell, 1932)
A tumble in the snow
Nearly everyone can sing "Jingle Bells" -- but do we all know the story it tells? The second verse is not about riding through the snow -- it's about getting turned over into it!
The second verse goes like this: "A day or two ago / I thought I'd take a ride / And soon, Miss Fanny Bright / Was seated by my side / The horse was lean and lank / Misfortune seemed his lot / He got into a drifted bank / And then we got upsot."
Battle of the bell
Two high schools are competing to see which could raise the most money for the Salvation Army. Magna Vista and Martinsville High School reps will be stationed at each of the two main Walmart exits on Saturday and Dec. 14, both from 10 a.m. 8 p.m. The winning school will earn a large trophy to keep at the school for a year, and then the competition will repeat the next year.
Handbell concert
The Martinsville Handbill Ensemble will present its Christmas concert of familiar seasonal tunes in lively renditions on Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. at Broad Street Christian Church.The bell choir has 14 members, and its director, Robert Chapman, will play organ. They'll be in good company: Bryon Joce, James Ii and James Richardson will add a variety of percussions. Other musicians include flautist Katherine Walker, violinist Julia Shumate and Rebecca Smith on piano, organ and synthesizer. The icing on the cake will be the Still Water chorus, an offshoot of the Smith River Singers, under the direction of Pamela Randall, who also is the assisting bell director.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: "Lucy and Linus," the theme song for "A Charlie Brown Christmas," was produced for a jazz album composed in 1964 by Vince Guaraldi, according to IMDB.com. The album's name? "Jazz Impressions of a Named Charlie Brown." It became part of the TV show the next year.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The movie "Miracle on 34th Street" is based on a real-life department store -- which one?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.