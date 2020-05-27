TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word spec, spect or spic. What does it mean, and what are some common English words that use it? Example: Dr. Hart put on his spectacles to inspect the specimen, then speculated over its origin with the spectators from the medical school, who had been expecting something a little more exciting.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word plac or plais. It means please. Some English words formed from it include placate, complacent, placebo and placid. Example: Little Makayla cried and cried over her boo-boo until her mother covered it with a Band-Aid, and the placebo effect it gave calmed the child immediately.
Hauling the trash
If you live in Ridgeway, you might not want to let your garbage build up by the start of the week. The convenience center on Blackfeather Road will be closed on Tuesday. If you pick that day to haul off your trash, you'll have to drive all the way to the Axton Road site at 125 Axton Road, Red Oak site at 595 Red Oak Road in Martinsville, Stoney Mountain Road site at 5245 Stoney Mountain Road or another county site.
Henry County Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner, who sent out the notice about that, included this little ditty: "If the gate is closed, do not dispose!"
Memorial Day traffic
Despite all the trouble the coronavirus pandemic protection measures cause, they also create some benefits. One of them is a reduction in highway deaths during the Memorial Day weekend.
In 2019 and 2018, 11 people died in wrecks on Virginia highways during Memorial Day weekend. This year, eight died, the Virginia State Police reported.
The fatal crashes occured in Virginia Beach and the counties of Caroline, Montgomery, Pittsylvania, Prince William, Rockingham, Southampton and Sussex.
During the weekend’s statistical counting period, Virginia troopers statewide cited 2,489 reckless drivers, arrested 70 impaired drivers and cited 2,469 people for speeding and 224 for seat-belt violations. During the 2019 Memorial Day weekend, state police cited 2,548 reckless drivers and arrested 75 drivers for DUI.
However, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran stated in a press release that the decrease wasn't as good as it should have been.
"Considering that traffic was much less than what we normally see on this particular holiday weekend, it is very concerning to have only reduced the death toll by three in comparison to the past two years,” he said.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The blue jay is not any state's bird. However, the cardinal, the state bird of Virginia, is popular in that role among various states.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many states have the cardinal as their state bird?
