TODAY’S WORD is cacophony. Example: Lindsey would have loved to visit her new boyfriend, Jason, if the cacophony of his parrots and the stink of his old dog in his small house weren't so overbearing.
TUESDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word brev. It means short. Some English words formed from it include brief, brevity and abbreviated. Example: The Stroller thought to present a brief series on Latin root words but got carried away and went on the topic for 44 newspaper editions (we counted).
Clue plants
Yucca (Adam's Needle), which is in bloom now, is an indication of where old houses used to be, because those plants were common in the yards of houses before the 1930s. Look for stalks as tall as you are in the sun, shorter in the shade, of white, bell-shaped flowers.
There are other plants that may be the only clues to draw your attention to former house sites, and many of those aren't even noticeable until their flowers bloom. They include:
- Daffodils, native to Europe and North Africa. Daffodils actually are considered invasive in Tennessee and Kentucky. Long rows of daffodils sometimes indicate where driveways, gardens and edges of houses used to be.
- Privet, a deciduous or evergreen shrub with small, oval leaves, which sometimes forms small trees. Originally from Europe, north Africa and Asia, they were brought to America to decorate yards, and often outcompete native species. It's not uncommon to see them still in rows and also covering where the house used to be. Privet is more common from 1950s homesites than earlier ones.
- Periwinkle, a short evergreen vine native to central Europe. It has small blue flowers in spring. Periwinkle provides great groundcover and erosion prevention, and it doesn't need mowing or care. It was planted in the old days in cemeteries because dogs don't seem to like to dig around it.
- Muscadine grapes, native to the southeast. They grow in more places than just homesites, but they can be found at old homesites, where the grapes were used to make jellies and wine.
Normally -- unless your church has a spectacularly good flower arranger -- you wouldn't see yucca as part of the church flowers, because each flower stalk is so huge any one set on a table in front of the podium would entirely block the view of the pastor. However, now that so many churches are doing outdoor or drive-in services, yucca makes a spectacular flower for vases put on either side of the speaker -- if the church has vases that are sturdy and heavy enough to hold them, that is.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Virginia state freshwater fish is the brook trout, and the state saltwater fish is the striped bass.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the Virginia state dance?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.