TODAY’S WORD is lickety-split. Example, “Miss Hornsby, I want 350 copies of the field trip form ran off lickety-split!” the principal boomed.
TUESDAY’S WORD was namby-pamby. It means a person lacking energy and courage. Example: Betty’s namby-pamby uncle Floyd was no help when it came to getting themselves and their most valued belongings out of the house on the day of the flood.
Pancake Day
Don’t pack your lunch for work on Thursday — it’s the Kiwanis Club’s regular fall Pancake Day.
The Kiwanis Club will have Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., meaning, actually, they’ve got all your meals covered — come anytime. The tents will be set up in the Big Chair parking lot on Broad Street in uptown Martinsville.
Unlimited pancakes, plus one serving of sausage and drink, will be provided. If you buy tickets today from any member of the club (find one by emailing info@kiwanismhc.org) or the MHC Visitor Center, they’re $5 each. At the event they’re $7.
Proceeds all go to the Kiwanis Youth Foundation to fund children’s attendance at camps, scholarships and projects that benefit children and youth in Martinsville-Henry County.
Island of only women
The New York Times last week had an interesting article about the tiny Estonian island of Kihnu — where only five of the island’s 300 residents are men.
Estonia is the country bordering the Baltic Sea to the east, Gulf of Finland to the north, Russia to the west and Latvia to the south. Hillary Richard wrote about it in “Welcome to Estonia’s Isle of Women.”
Kihnu, at 7 square miles, is the seventh largest of Estonia’s 2,000 islands. It has has four tiny villages, with a few paved roads (without lines) to connect them.
Women came to be in charge because what few men there are stay at sea for months at a time to fish. Women handle chores and jobs men normally do.
Although most of the women wear skirts — especially in the traditional woven blue, red, green and pink stripes — some have taken to wearing trousers, which 83-year-old Roosie Karjam called the biggest change she has witnessed.
“As a woman on Kihnu, there is a strong sense that everything is possible. If something needs to be done, a woman on Kihnu has done it, and another woman will probably do it again soon,” the article states.
Women can do everything a man can do, but men can’t do everything women can do, residents said in the article.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The snood is the long, red, fleshy growth from the base of a turkey’s beak that hangs down over the beak.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: During these weeks, you’re likely to see flocks of turkeys along roadsides and in fields. However, what is the name for groups of turkeys on farms and other domesticated situations?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.