TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word matri. What does it mean, and what are some common English words that use it? Example: Mrs. Stockton, the family matriarch, was firm and unyielding in her approach to discipline -- even of her adult children and grandchildren.
MONDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word path. It means feeling, suffering. Some English words formed from it include sympathy, sympathize, empathize, pathetic, antipath, apathy, pathos and telepathy. Example: Janice always appreciated Judy’s sympathetic ear.
Rabbit tobacco
Nelson Smith shares this memory of rabbit tobacco: "Growing up on the north side of Martinsville in the '50s and '60s, we discovered this item growing abundantly in the field situated between Liberty and Franklin streets, behind what were then the tobacco warehouses (we used to set up forts within the wooded area there).
"One could also find it growing in the field between Franklin Street and Liberty Street Extension across from the old North Martinsville School.
"We would pick the leaves and use them just like tobacco, either rolling them in whatever paper was available or in the pipes we made from large acorns or corn cobs. I did not know until today that rabbit tobacco was actually a healthy substitute for tobacco. You'll see that in the articles on the product."
This plant he used to come upon as a child is now easy to learn about on the internet, where he has found "a multitude of info ... on this subject -- stuff I never knew."
He added that he has found you can buy seeds at rabbittobacco.com and gwens-next.com, which "has several home remedy ideas using the leaves." The plant is best harvested in the fall.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The official state Shakespeare festival of Virginia is the Virginia Shakespeare Festival, held at William & Mary University in Williamsburg, designated in 2013.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Flowers that are common in this area that are state flowers include: camellia, Alabama; apple blossom, Arkansas and Michigan; mountain laurel, Connecticut and Pennsylvania; peach blossom, Delaware; coreopsis, Florida and Mississippi; native azalea, Georgia; violet, Illinois, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and New Jersey; peony, Indiana; wild rose, Iowa and North Dakota; sunflower, Kansas; goldenrod, Kentucky, South Carolina and Nebraska; magnolia, Lousiana and Mississippi; white pine and tassel, Maine; black-eyed Susan, Maryland; lilac, New Hampshire and New York; yucca, New Mexico; rose, New York; dogwood, North Carolina; mistletoe, Oklahoma; Indian blanket (gallardia), Oklahoma; crown vetch, Pennsylvania; passion flower, Tennessee; iris, Tennessee; bed clover, Vermont; and rhododendron, Washington and West Virginia. What is Virginia's state flower?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.