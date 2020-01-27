TODAY’S WORD is sequester. Example: The IRS will return sequestered funds to businesses that were affected by a recent Office of Management and Budget determination regarding the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985. (Source: “IRS to restore some sequestered funds” by Jeff Stimpson, Jan. 17, Accounting Today)
MONDAY’S WORD was iridescent. It means possessing rainbowlike colors, or altering in hue when viewed from different angles or moved. Example: Harper’s favorite outfit is a dress featuring an iridescent unicorn.
Hot new books
Several new books are expected to arrive today at the Martinsville Branch Library. They will be processed today or tomorrow, with bar codes and book covers put on, and entered into the computer system. The books should be on the shelves, ready to check out, by Thursday. The books are:
- “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner
- “Into the Fire: an Orphan X Novel” by Gregg Hurwitz
- “The Book of Candlelight: a Secret, Book, and Scone Society Novel” by Ellery Adam
- “The Innkeeper’s Bride” by Kathleen Fuller
- “Hannah’s Courage: an Amish Charm Bakery Novel” by Molly Jebber
The Martinsville Library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.
Speaking of library books ...
“Little Johnny walked up to the librarian to check out a book called ‘Comprehensive Guide for Mothers.’
“When the librarian asked him if it was for his mother, he answered no.
“Then why are you checking it out?”
“’Because,’ said Johnny, beaming from ear to ear, ‘I just started collecting moths last month!’”
Community meal
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of Daniels Creek Road and John Redd Boulevard, will have a free community meal at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Our Tuesday trivia question deals with organs, in celebration of Robert Chapman, the organist who for 14 years brought organ-music recitals to Martinsville with his 4 Sundays @ 4 series. He was the music director at Broad Street Christian Church until his retirement after Sunday’s service. He also created and led the Martinsville Handbell Ensemble. Monday’s trivia question — an organ with five octaves has 61 notes — was our own, but for the upcoming days, they will be from Robert.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Two of the largest pipe organs in the world are in venues other than churches. The largest in terms of number of pipes is in the Atlantic City Convention Hall, though not all of it working. The other fully functioning pipe organ is played every day at noon and at closing (6 p.m.). Where is it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.