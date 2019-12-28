TODAY’S WORD is expletive. Example: Tyler and Tanner could hear a steady rain of expletives from the outbuilding, where their father was working on a project.
FRIDAY’S WORD was ennui. It means listlessness, dissatisfaction or boredom. Example: With the thrills and excitement of Christmas behind her, 11-year-old Ashley complained incessantly about how ennui has settled over the rest of her school vacation.
Dinosaurs
With it getting close to the end of not only a year but also a decade, The Stroller has been taking trips down memory lane ... with the advantage of easy access to piles and books of old newspapers through the years. It's lots of fun and easy to get lost in reminiscing about past people and events.
Among other things it brings to mind is this: How many 4-by-8-foot dinosaurs can we count around the area? Twenty-four dinosaurs were placed around the city and at least one location in the county in 2002 for the "Dinos on Parade" tourist attraction. Each of the dinosaurs is painted in a unique way, often reflecting the atmosphere of its location. The project was spearheaded by Toy Cobbe, then the executive director of Piedmont Arts.
How many of those dinosaurs remain and where are they? Email The Stroller (who can easily think of a quarter of them) at Stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com, and we'll list the locations in a future edition.
Celebrating the new year
Ways to ring in 2020 on Tuesday night:
» 7 p.m. to before midnight at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Two Young Two Old, Hubert Lawson & the Bluegrass Country Boys and the Shelton Brothers will perform. Bring a covered dish to share at the meal buffet. $5.
» 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Fairy Stone State Park, in Fayerdale Hall. A DJ will play music, and party favors and refreshments will be provided. There will be punch, and it's OK to bring beer or wine. $15.
» 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Mountain Valley Artisan Barn. Entertainment will be by a DJ and Pine Moon, and there will be buffet and drinks. RSVP to 276-220-6591. $25.
» 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Sportlanes. The Phat Boys Band will play. $5.
» Evening at Shindig, with DJ, and free champagne at midnight
» FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Similar to the way Americans leave carrots for Santa's reindeer on Christmas Eve, families in some countries leave a box of hay outside on the night of Jan. 5. The hay is to feed the camels of the Three Wise Men, on the anniversary of the day they visited Baby Jesus -- Jan. 6, also known as Epiphany. Camels are known to be sloppy eaters ... and in that vein, sometimes in the morning families will find a trail of hail that children can follow to their gifts.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The lyrics of "Auld Lang Syne" are from a 1788 poem by which Scottish poet?
Log In
