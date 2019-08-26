TODAY'S WORD is precarious. Example: "What looks like shameless brand-building is, in fact, a necessary part of surviving in a precarious job market." (Source: "Is My Millennial Co-Worker a Narcissist, or Am I a Jealous Jerk?" by Megan Greenwell, New York Times, Aug. 21)
TODAY’S WORD is inimical. it means tending to obstruct or harm. Example: I’m afraid putting fresh manure, and so much of it, is inimical to your fall garden.
LPHS Class of 1994
Laurel Park High School's Class of 1994 will celebrate its 25th year the last weekend of September. Friday, classmates will attend the football game between Magna Vista and Martinsville high schools at 7 p.m. at MVHS. Saturday, they will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. at Rania's. The cost is $30 per person.
Fake on Facebook
Sometimes we get friend requests on Facebook from people we don't know: Do we accept or not?
The simple answer is: Do not accept. What's the point of having a connection with someone you don't know? In fact, there are two reasons: You just feel good, or popular, to have a long list of "friends;" or you are a salesman (real estate, catalog stuff, pyramid scheme) or politician, with something to sell.
On the other hand, sometimes there are fake accounts that mimic people you know. Those need to be investigated more carefully. Here's how to check out both kinds.
First, just ask the person -- but in person or over the phone or email, not over the account you're doubting.
Search that person's name to see if other accounts for him or her show up. Don't be surprised if you see other accounts for the same person; that happens. Compare the old and new accounts. Does the old account have recent posts showing it's still being used?
Look through the new account that is asking to add you. Who else is on the friends list? Ignore the salesmen and politicians; many of them accept just anyone. Look for people with nothing to sell, especially mutual friends.
If the account has posts going way back, it may be a real person. If there are just a few pictures -- especially clip art, such as roses or horses, that kind of thing -- keep checking.
A big help is checking for conversations in the comment sections below posts. If people you know are responding to posts with logical remarks, it could be a real Facebook account of an actual person.
Still not sure? Don't fret. You don't have to deal with it. Just don't do anything. That friend request still will be there in the Notifications and Friend Requests sections. Check back on the account every now and then to see if it starts looking real, or not.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The average estimated first killing frost for this region tends to fall between Oct. 19-29.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The ribbed achene is the fruit of what flower?