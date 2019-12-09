TODAY’S WORD is yuleshard. At church when the pastor asked who still wasn't ready for Christmas, the women sat peacefully while several of the men admitted to be yuleshards, and laughed about not being the least bit worried about it.
MONDAY’S WORD was patriarchy. It means a system of society or government in which the father or eldest male is head of the family and descent is traced through the male line. Example: “Women will hate themselves even more for watching it, and Hallmark will be one step closer to completing its ultimate goal of reminding women everywhere that the patriarchy lives within all of us.” (Source: “Guidelines for Female Protagonists in Hallmark Christmas Movies” by Madeleine Trebenski, Dec. 20, 2018, McSweeney’s)
Walk like a penguin
A television station in Nebraska last winter published information about how to avoid falling on the ice, and they should know: There's lots of snow out there. The U.S. average of rain each year is 38 inches -- and Lincoln, Neb., gets 26 inches of snow each year (even so, that's less than the U.S. average, which is 28 inches of snow). Where there's snow, there's ice.
For comparison, the average Martinsville snow is 6 inches per year, and in Stuart, 7. (But a year ago, you may recall, we had more than a foot.)
Channel KLKN says the solution is simple: Just waddle around like a penguin.
The reason people slip and fall on ice, it says, is that in our normal walk, the legs are split midstride. Walking this way forces each leg to support the weight of the body at an angle to the surface, making it natural for our feet to slide right out from under us. The thing to do instead is to keep your center of gravity over your front foot, like a penguin does. To accomplish that means to keep your weight forward; also, keep your arms out by your side to help balance; walk flat-footed, with short, shuffling steps; keep knees slightly bent; and wear footwear that provides traction.
Perhaps while you're at it, you should wear black-and-white clothes and an orange muffler, and people would get the idea.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first song broadcast from space was "Jingle Bells," played by Gemini 6 astronauts Tom Stafford and Wally Schirra as a prank to Mission Control in 1965. Before singing and playing "Jingle Bells" on a harmonica and with bells, they gave this report: "Gemini VII, this is Gemini VI. We have an object, looks like a satellite going from north to south, up in a polar orbit. He's in a very low trajectory traveling from north to south and has a very high climbing ratio. It looks like it might even be a ... Very low. Looks like he might be going to re-enter soon. Stand by one ... You might just let me try to pick up that thing."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Quick: Can you name all of Santa's reindeer?
