TODAY'S WORD is wangle. Example: "Home bakers swept up in GBBO fever can give some of their own recipes a spin and kit up with some handy tools from Wilko's extensive new range of kitchen baking supplies - and wangle £15 off." (Source: "Celebrate the return of The Great British Bake Off with £15 of free baking tools" by Chantelle Symester, Sept. 3, the Mirror)
TUESDAY’S WORD is rowel. It means to goad, vex or trouble. Example: "Suddenly, at the end of the school day, it all came pommeling down on little Harley: He was still confused over learning letters; he was afraid of the big boys on the bus; and hunger roweled him."
Hurricane relief
Several churches and Barry Nelson and the Nelson family dealerships are partnering with Hearts with Hands to deliver supplies to areas affected by Hurricane Dorian. What they are looking for are water (bottled and in gallons), large and heavy-duty trash bags, diapers, bleach and Pop Tarts.
This week and next week, take those donations to GR Chevrolet in Stanleytown. Stanleytown's Amazing Grace Baptist Church will collect donations between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14 and 1-5 p.m. Sept. 15 at the church.
IPG in Danville is providing the trailer to haul everything. Participating churches that also are collecting are Wayside Baptist Church in Ridgeway, Faith and Northside Baptist Churches in Bassett, Hosanna Baptist Church in Fieldale, Spring Street Baptist Church in Martinsville and Mountainview Baptist Church in Collinsville.
Meanwhile, if you know of any local resident or area native who is affected by the hurricane, let the Bulletin know at the contact information below.
Class picnic
Members of the the Drewry Mason High School Class of 1967 have planned a picnic for Sept. 28 in the area. The cost is $10. In order to have an accurate count and for further information, class members should contact W.C. Fowlkes at wc.fowlkes@gmail.com by Sept. 23.
Today's chuckle
Our laugh comes from the jovial Michael C. Jarrett of Bassett:
A woman came home, screeching her car into the driveway. She excitedly ran into the house and shouted to her husband: "Honey, pack your bags -- I won the lottery!" The husband replied, "What should I pack? Beach stuff or mountain stuff?" She answered "Doesn't matter ... just get out."
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: According to tradition, one no longer can wear white from Labor Day to Memorial Day.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Many say that the song of the summer has been "Old Town Road" ("I'm gonna take my horse to the Old Town Road and ride 'til I can't no more"). Who sings it? And which country singer known for a wild smash hit several years ago joins him in the remix?
