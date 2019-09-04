TODAY'S WORD is borborygm. Example: As the last notes of "Love Lifted Me" faded away, and the congregation settled into its moment of silence before the solemn part of the service, Myrtle was mortified by the borborygm that came from within her and seemed to rumble and echo from one end of the sanctuary to the next -- why couldn't that have happened at least during the hymn?
WEDNESDAY'S WORD was wangle. It means manage to obtain (something) by persuading or cleverly manipulating someone. Example: "Home bakers swept up in GBBO fever can give some of their own recipes a spin and kit up with some handy tools from Wilko's extensive new range of kitchen baking supplies - and wangle £15 off." (Source: "Celebrate the return of The Great British Bake Off with £15 of free baking tools" by Chantelle Symester, Sept. 3, the Mirror)
Just call him 'Available'
Bulletin staff were full of laughs Tuesday as Joe "Available" Gravely was in to pay his newspaper subscription.
"My nickname is 'Available,' because I'm an available man looking for a good woman," he said.
He is a retired truck driver who said he stayed in kindergarten for 12 years and learned how to count to 10 -- then demonstrated, with a result that sounded like a phone number. When asked to repeat it, he just laughed.
On his way home from the Bulletin, he said, he was "going by the funeral home to get me some teeth" to keep up his beauty regime.
He said if folks thought he was funny, they ought to meet his buddy. Once, his buddy asked him how he was doing. "Pretty good," Gravely replied. "You may be good, but you're not pretty," the friend countered.
As for any women who would be interested in such a jovial, available man, Gravely said, "They can catch me here on the third of every month" at the Bulletin office. When you hear the laughter, that's your signal that he's there.
Weather forecasts
Send The Stroller (contact information below) sayings and old wives' tales on how to predict winter weather.
Fall tradition in Ridgeway
Ridgeway United Methodist Church at 160 Church St. will host its annual fundraiser for missions, the Lord’s Acre Sale, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 21. Crafts, home-baked and canned goods and a colorful selection of mums will be available. Hungry shoppers can feast at a county breakfast and a hotdog lunch.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Many say that the song of the summer has been "Old Town Road" ("I'm gonna take my horse to the Old Town Road and ride 'til I can't no more"). It was No. 1 on Billboard's Top 100 for a record-breaking 19 weeks. "Old Town Road" is a unique combination of rap and country by Lil Nas X, and redone early on also with Billy Ray Cyrus, who had a similarly wildly successful song in 1992.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was that song Billy Ray Cyrus was so famous for?
