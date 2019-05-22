TODAY’S WORD is tandem. Example: The little kids walk in pairs, holding hands, from the day care to the library on Tuesdays, but the older kids walk in tandem.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was chivalrous. It means honorable; in keeping with a code of behavior reminiscent of that followed by medieval knights. Example: “‘To dream the impossible dream / To fight the unbeatable foe / To bear with unbearable sorrow / To run where the brave dare not go. …’ In ‘Man of La Mancha,’ Don Quixote sang those words in his imaginary role as the chivalrous hero to Dulcinea, the lady of the court he had invented for his dream quest.” (Source: “Fifth Sunday of Easter: Dream of the Possibilities” by Mary M. McGlone, National Catholic Reporter, May 18).
Standard showdown
Fans of Magic: The Gathering compete in the weekly Standard Showdown at Weston’s Dugout, a games/toys/hobby store at 937 Starling Ave. Newcomers are welcome at 1 p.m. Saturday. It’s standard format, with no entry fee. On Sunday at 1 p.m., Weston’s Dugout welcomes folks in for tabletop board games.
Memorial Day service
The 72nd annual Memorial Day Service will be at noon Monday at Roselawn Burial Park. W.C. Fowlkes will be the emcee, and (Ret.) Col. Lewis T. Turner of Bassett will be the speaker.
SPCA volunteer orientation
Interested in volunteering with the SPCA? The SPCA will hold an orientation program for prospective volunteers at 5:30-6 p.m. today. Other orientation sessions will be held at 5:30-6 p.m. June 13, June 27 and later dates. Anyone younger than 16 must have a parent or guardian while volunteering. People with court-ordered community service need to call Suzy Williams at 276-638-7297. All prospective volunteers should pick up and fill out a packet first.
Prison reviews
Yelp is a website that is known for consumer reviews of restaurants and other businesses. It also has prison reviews, including this one by Kc C. of Clark County Detention Center in Nevada. He writes: “I got tired of showering alone, they accompanied my needs during my stay here. Usually you have to pay over the top rates for this in Las Vegas. The view wasn’t the greatest, but the company was fun. The bar was served from a toilet that at first I thought was awkward but it got the job done after a week sober. The accommodation for the ride here was amazing, they picked me up from my bedroom and gave me a ride here, safety first, hands were restrained. Only complaint was my company — there seemed to be too many sketchy people, probably not a bad idea to background-check your guests.”
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Le Bateau” (“The Boat”), Henri Matisse, was hung upside down in the Museum of Modern Art in New York for 46 days without anyone noticing. To be fair, the paper-cut is an image of a boat reflected on water. On a white background, two blue tilted sail-shapes are framed above by matching purplish lines suggesting clouds both above and below. On first glance it also could be mistaken for a modernist take on a partial cotton boll.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What artist’s most famous painting is of his mother?