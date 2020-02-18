TODAY’S PHRASE is on fleek. Example: Wow, Tenisha -- your makeup is really on fleek today, your dress is stunning and your shoes look impossible to walk in.
MONDAY’S WORD was obdurate. It means stubbornly refusing to change one's opinion or course of action. Example: Larry found his father to be completely obdurate and unyielding when it came to rules about the car as well as yard work.
S.A.L.T. Council
The Martinsville/Henry County TRIAD S.A.L.T. (Seniors And Law enforcement Together) will sponsor the seminar "Project Life Saver & Home and Fire Safety" at 2-3 p.m. today in the Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road.
Speakers will be Trina Snead, Project Life Saver's program coordinator of the Martinsville Sheriff's Office, Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett and Assistant Chief of Fire Training Kenny Shumate of the Henry County Department of Public Safety.
The program, coordinated by the Southern Area Agency on Aging, is free, and refreshments will be served.
Where's the snow?
A snow day or two during the year can be a fun little respite from school and work (depending on what kind of work you do, and if they can spare you), and last year we certainly had our fill. This year, however, school kids are going stir-crazy looking for the snow that hasn't fallen, and many adults are missing it, too. Some forecasts, but not all, are calling for snow possibly on Thursday night -- but whether or not that comes about remains to be seen.
On Friday, Denny Casey, whose doctoral degree is in science curriculum and instruction, will present the program "Climate Change -- Our Inevitable Future?" at 6 p.m. at Rotary Field in Stuart.
With all the information we are inundated with regarding climate change - some political, some economic, and some scientific -- it’s easy for anyone to feel confused and overwhelmed. Some of the questions Casey will address include:
- How does earth’s climate work?
- What’s causing climate change?
- What’s the scientific evidence?
- How are we being impacted?
- What are the implications for our future?
Casey will be cutting through the jargon and hype and illuminating this critical topic, in this program sponsored by Blue Ridge Heritage.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Macie McAlexander of Chatmoss called Tthe Stroller to give the answer to Tuesday's trivia question. There are five holidays in Virginia (and the nation) that always are celebrated on a Monday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President's Day (which was this week), Memorial Day, Labor Day and Columbus Day. Upcoming dates will be: Memorial Day, May 25; Labor Day, Sept. 7; and Columbus Day, Oct. 12.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the date of Easter this year, and why does the date of Easter change so much?
