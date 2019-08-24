TODAY'S WORD is picayune. Example: The professor apparently couldn't be bothered with such picayune concerns as matching a tie to his shirt; his mind was on much loftier matters.
FRIDAY’S WORD was gambit. It means a device, action or opening remark, typically one entailing a degree of risk, that is calculated to gain an advantage. Example: “But even with this gambit, she must have felt at least some concern that she was about to be revealed as an impostor.” (Source: Con Artists podcast, “Anna Anderson Part I: The False Anastasia,” Aug. 21)
Cobbler gobblers
It's official: Billy Bane can eat the most peach cobbler in Patrick County.
Bane is the winner of the Golden Spoon from the Cobbler Gobbler peach cobbler-eating contest during the Virginia Peach Festival in Stuart -- and he wasn't even one of the official five candidates. He was standing in for Erica Cipko, who represented the Dan River District.
Other contestants were Crystal Harris Smith River District; Chris Prutting of Blue Ridge; Amy Walker of Mayo River District; and her brother, Stephen Walker of Peters Creek. Stephen Walker, whose technique was to eat only peaches, leaving cobbler and liquid, was the only one still eating after 10 minutes, but he conceded to Bane.
Meanwhile, Bryce Simmons, Patrick County's new Economic Development director, won the adult division of the peach-pit-spitting contest.
SPCA Wellness Clinic
The MHC SPCA will hold a wellness clinic for dogs and cats Saturday, offering vaccines, heartworm testing, feline testing, deworming and other services at discounted prices. It starts at 8, but pets will be seen by appointment. Call 276-638-7297 to schedule.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Picking a great watermelon involves being able to read a few signs -- but a good rule of thumb is the surprising advice that the uglier, the better. First, look at the field spot. The field spot is a creamy-colored spot on the outside that is where the watermelon was resting on the ground. Its color should be yellowish-cream. The more dark yellow the field spot is, the longer the watermelon has had to sweeten on the vine. If the field spot is whiter or less obvious, then the watermelon isn't ripe. Next, a watermelon should be dull, not shiny. Look for some blackish-brownish spots and dots in a line -- they are good signs. The dark spots are where sugar is seeping out, which means the melon is sweet. The dots in a line are pollination points: the more, the better. The melon should be heavier than others the same size. Finally, knock on it with your knuckles. If the surface is hard and firm and your knuckles sort of bounce off it, that's a good sign. If the flesh is soft you get a dull thud, which means the melon is about to spoil. The only exception to the ugly-is-better rule is bumps, which indicate that the melon has received uneven sunlight.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: Though it's still summer -- and still hot -- fall is in the air. When is it time to plant fall crops, such as collards, broccoli, beets and lettuce?