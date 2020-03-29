TODAY’S WORD is atrabilious. Example: Fernando has been miserable since his ungrateful, atrabilious mother-in-law came to live in his house.
SUNDAY’S WORD was yahoo. It means a rowdy person. "Yahoo" comes from Jonathan Swift's book "Gulliver's Travels." The Yahoos were an imaginary humanoid race, brutish and uncouth. (This is the last in our series of words from literature.) Example: On her mother's side, most of Clarice's family were poised and genteel, but the majority of her relatives on her father's side were a bunch of uncouth yahoos.
Noticing nature
Although the Virginia Museum of Natural History is closed to visitors during this isolation time, its Facebook page is putting out information daily on various aspects of nature, with photographs and text by Ben Williams. Here are some points from some of them:
- Looking at the difference between centipedes and millipedes: Both belong to the subphylum Myriapoda. Centipedes are fast-moving carnivores; their bite is painful and venomous; and they are nocturnal. Millipedes eat dead organic material (the word for that is "detritivorous"); they defend themselves by rolling into a tight ball, and some release a stinky liquid.
- The wild violets in bloom now everywhere are in the Viola genus, which includes the pansy -- which was created by hybridizing specific plants within the genus Viola. The caterpillars of fritillary butterflies (an orangish-brownish butterfly with dark markings) feed on these plants. Bobwhites, wild turkeys, deer, rabbits and other animals eat them, too. They have an interesting way of getting their seeds to spread. Each seed has on it elaiosome, a fatty structure rich in lipids and proteins. Ants love it, so they carry violet seeds back to their colonies to feed to the larvae. That helps the seeds spread, germinate (in the nest's waste chamber) and grow.
- The yellow and black eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly is appreciated for how pretty it is, but not so its larva -- which resembles bird droppings. That certainly discourages some potential predators from trying to take a bite. Then, as the caterpillars grow larger and turn from brown to green, they develop spots that look like eyes, which help scare off predators.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: George Burns (1896-1996) stood the test of time: His career successfully spanned vaudeville, radio, film and television. He was nearly always seen with a cigar. He would punctuate his jokes with the arch of an eyebrow and a puff of smoke from the cigar. His career went strong throughout his life, especially at age 79, thanks to the 1975 film "The Sunshine Boys," for which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
TODAY’S TRIVIA: What was George Burns' real name?
