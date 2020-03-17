» TODAY’S WORD is scrooge. (During the next week or two we will be looking at words which come from characters in literature or the theater.) Example: Cheyenne thought her parents were such scrooges that they'd never spring for internet, but much to her surprise, now that she was out of school and her parents may end up having to work from home due to coronavirus isolation, her parents had internet installed at home.
» WEDNESDAY’S WORD was malapropism. Example: Janet was enchanted by her Lithuanian husband’s interesting accent and cute malapropisms.
Freshening up the
Liriope, or monkey grass, is that graciously curving grass-type plant about 12 inches tall that has purple flower spikes in summer. It's used as a border plant around flower beds or landscaping sections, as well as to cover hills and large areas.
Liriope looks great all year long with very little care. This, in fact, is the only time of year you have to do anything to it. It's time to cut off all the liriope leaves. These are the old leaves from last year and earlier, and by now they are looking scraggly and unkempt. New leaves are starting to grow now (you may find the leaf tips about an inch high by now), and if you get the old leaves out of the way, your areas of liriope will be fresh and a lovely green in just a few more weeks, as the new leaves grow.
You can cut liriope by hand with clippers or with a lawnmower. Set the blade high, to avoid cutting the new leaf tips.
Share with The Stroller
It's been a fun few weeks in The Stroller, between Words of the Day being modern-day slang (how many did you get?) and trivia questions on local matters, from John Reynolds and Paula Drady of Patrick County and Jane Pilson of Ridgeway.
Help! Today's trivia question is the last of that local lineup, and we need more local trivia matters. We've also started a series of Words of the Day that come from characters in literature and would like you to add to our list of those. Readers of The Stroller also love jokes, funny anecdotes and updates on community life.
Join in on the community conversation that is The Stroller. Email or call us at the contact information at the end of the column.
» WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Revolutionary War officer Col. Eliphaz Shelton was related to one of the wives of Henry VIII -- Anne Boleyn. She had an aunt whose name was also Anne Boleyn, who married the Earl of Shelton. So modern-day descendants of Eliphaz Shelton are first cousins 11 or 12 times removed from Queen Elizabeth I.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Jane Pilson of Ridgeway sent a few trivia questions for The Stroller, including Wednesday's and today's: How is that scenario described above in "Wednesday's Trivia Answer" related to the Battle of Iwo Jima?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.