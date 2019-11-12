TODAY’S WORD is harbinger. Example: Yesterday’s snow was a harbinger of winter, which doesn’t start officially until Dec. 21.
TUESDAY’S WORD was staccato. It means performed with each note sharply detached or separated from the others. Example: “When Mrs. Haley addressed her unruly fourth-graders, her staccato voice could be grating.
Snow blows
Did Elsa wave her arms in our direction after the close of the Patriot Players’ production of “Frozen Jr.”? Big, fat, fluffy snowflakes fell over the area Tuesday, the first snow of the season, had plenty of people saying that winter is on its way.
Although some Patrick County folks were sending around photographs of snow on the roads and on the ground in their neck of the woods, in Henry County it barely seemed to rest before melting. Martinsville averages 6 inches of snow per year, and Patrick County gets 9 inches, compared to the U.S. average of 28 inches.
Remember entering the second week of December last year, when the area was blanketed in more than a foot of snow? It was a tough time for schools, which already had cancelled on Sept. 14, Sept. 17 and Oct. 12 (all 2018) because of hurricanes, Nov. 16 because of ice and the full week of Dec. 10-14 because of snow.
Now we await to see what the skies will send us this winter.
The Magical Brother
PUBlic Theology at Mountain Valley Brewing (4220 Mountain Valley Road, Axton) will host Pete Budde, a brother (monk) in the Brotherhood of Saint Gregory, at 6-9 Wednesday night.
Budde has been a Presbyterian minister and a university professor. He worked with the Sisters of Charity in Mexico, lived in Honduras with his wife, lived as a subsistence farmer, and orders his life around worship and service to his neighbor. He will talk about his life and how all are people, ordained or not, are called to serve.
Spaghetti fundraisers
Sampson Ray is an elementary-school student in Martinsville who is aiming to go to California to be on a reality television show about children auditioning for television shows. Red and Maes, 82 Saddleridge Road, Bassett, is having a spaghetti fundraising dinner to help him and his mother with travel costs, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Spaghetti plates cost $6.99, with $4 of each plate going toward his costs.
Also on Thursday, Presto Wesleyan Church, 1540 Preston Road, will have a dinner (5:30-7:30 p.m.) for Jeana Stone, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 NSC Adenocarcinoma. Plates cost $10, or $3 for ages 4-12 and free for the youngest set. All take-out orders are $10.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: When Jim Nabors passed away in 2017, there remained live only two actors who played core characters on “The Andy Griffith Show.” They were Ron Howard, who played Opie, and Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou. She's is 93.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: "Spago,” the root word of “spaghetti,” means what?
