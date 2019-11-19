TODAY’S WORD is enunciate. Example: Clara always complained that her son grumbled rather than enunciated in a way that she or anyone could understand him.
TUESDAY’S WORD was precarity. It means the state of having insecure income or employment. Example: “Our current version of global capitalism — one from which few countries and individuals are able to opt out — has generated shocking wealth for some, and precarity for many more.” (Source: “The End of Babies” by Anna Louie Sussman, Nov. 16 New York Times)
We’ve been talking lately in the Stroller about the Andy Griffith Show. Kitty Woiblett of Martinsville shared some of her favorite episodes, though it was hard to pick, she said:
“The one where Miss Peggy comes over to cook for Andy and Opie while Aunt Bee is out of town.
“The ‘haunted house’ episode where an old house had been taken over by moonshiners with a still.
“The ‘loaded goat’ episode about a goat who comes to town and eats dynamite.
“Also I loved any of the episodes with the Darling family.
“I wish they made shows like this now.”
Brunswick stew
Autumn is the time for a nice, hot bowl of Brunswick stew, and churches and civic organizations throughout the area are obliging by cooking it during these months.
The latest Brunswick stew to be poured from the ladle will be at Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road on Saturday. The cost will be $7 per quart. To make sure you get some, because it’s in demand, call Joe Varner at 276-629-1411.
Holidays daze
» What special Thanksgiving traditions do you have? The Bulletin is interested, for an article on the topic. Please send responses to Stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
» The Bulletin is in the wrapping-up phase of its annual Holiday Activities Guide. If you haven’t sent in your church’s or group’s event yet, send it now to Stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com. Look for it soon.
If you don’t use email, you could send materials to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115, or just bring them by the office at 204 Broad St.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Some Siamese cats and albino tigers are cross-eyed. That is due to an unusual uncrossed wiring of their optic chiasm, the part of their brain were the optic nerves partially cross, with those parts of each eye which see things on that eye’s side connecting to the other side of the brain. In some Siamese cats and albino tigers, there isn’t enough nerve crossing, so to compensate, those cats will cross their eyes.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: It’s common knowledge that calico cats (white, with splotches of orange and black) are female; but, rarely, male cats also can have both orange and black coloring. What does that indicate about the male cat?
