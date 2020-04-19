TODAY’S WORD is either omnipotent or omnipresent. Example: "The _______ leader at the meeting said he was the only person who could make the decision about reopening businesses as a part of recovering from the COVID-19 epidemic."
SUNDAY’S WORD was a choice between impudent or impertinent. Impudent is an adjective that means a cocky boldness that shows disregard for others. Impertinent is impudent and unrestrained rudeness. So the correct example is: "My teen-aged daughter was so impertinent that she would not speak up when I asked her direct questions, unless she thought a response would show my stupidity." That response, though, could've been impudent.
The chores we abhor
The Stroller told you Sunday about some attitudes about spring cleaning as gleaned by internet research firm TopCashback.com, which asked 1,393 people 18 and older about their approaches.
One thing not shared from that research is that 27% said it takes them more than a week to complete their spring cleaning.
But what chores at home do you hate? This research didn’t surprise The Stroller:
- Doing laundry (33%t).
- Scrubbing the toilet (28%).
- Cleaning the oven (18%).
Wait, ovens don’t self-clean?
New market for farmers
You probably saw that the Martinsville Uptown Farmer's Market at Moss and West Church streets restarted this past Saturday with its pandemic service model.
Basically the vendors list their wares on martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page, and customers place an order and pickup time. Customers drive to the nearby parking lot where the wares are delivered. You don't get to pick each strawberry in your basket, but you get to taste them and to support farmers from the area.
Stuart plans to start its market on May 1 with a similar process. More on that later.
Laboring for fun
We've been asking you to share some fun as we struggle with the necessary isolation to battle the coronavirus. Stroller reader Kathryn Woiblett gave us this smile:
A man called the doctor because his wife was in labor. He was asked some questions by the nurse. The man was frantic and the nurse was trying to calm him down.
She asked him, "Is this her first baby?"
The man said, "No, this is her husband."
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: People.com says there have been 15 actors to play Tarzan in the movies -- People called them "hunky," which wasn't part of the question. This didn't count the voices of animated Tarzans. Imdb.com (a less hunky source) says that British author Edgar Rice Burroughs' character has been featured in 48 different titles -- and that does include the animated ones.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What year was the first Tarzan movie filmed, and who was the first "hunk" to play the apeman?
