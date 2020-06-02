TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word nom. What does it mean, and what are some common English words that use it? Example: Since the children have been home from school, Sharon has had her hands full with Bryce, Jacque and Timmons, but at least Cherise has been fairly autonomous.
TUESDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word juven. It means young. Some English words formed from it include juvenile and rejunvenate. Romance language words for youth are juventud (Spanish), juenesse (French), gioventù (looks different but sounds quite similar when spoken) and juventude (Portuguese). Example: “This neighborhood is full of nothing but scoundrels, hooligans and juvenile delinquents!” growled Paw-Paw, shaking his cane as he sat on the porch and watched the goings-on with a scowl.
Supper’s ready!
No cooking tonight --just fellowship, albeit from afar. Two area churches are offering free community meals, for take-out.
Christ Episcopal Church will have a meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The church is at 311 E. Church St., across from the Martinsville Library, and the meals can be picked up at the drive-through next door, at the Parish House parking lot.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, which has a meal this evening, has served as many as 100 people with its free community meals, and given that volume, cooks ask that you call in advance to reserve meals: 276-647-8150. If there’s no answer, leave your name, phone number and number in the household on the answering machine. The meals will be ready to pick up between 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. at the church, which is at the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road.
Preventing silver tarnish
Over time, any sterling silver utensils, jewelry and other items which are exposed to the air will tarnish. That’s because other metals, typically copper, react to the moisture and sulfur in the air, causing tarnish. Tarnish gets much worse in areas of high pollution and times of (here we come) high humidity.
To help your silver not tarnish so quickly, place a piece of chalk, wrapped in cheesecloth, in a silver chest or drawer. The chalk will absorb moisture, and the silver won’t tarnish as quickly.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Birds that are common in our local area that are state birds for other states (other than a few we’ve already listed in the Stroller over the past week) include: .
- Mockingbird: Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas
- Robin: Connecticut (American Robin), Michigan (Robin Redbreast) Wisconsin (American Robin)
- Goldfinch: Iowa (Eastern Goldfinch), Washington (Willow Goldfinch)
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Willow Goldfinch is the state bird of Washington, but another bird also is a symbol for something else in that state — which bird, and symbolizing what?
