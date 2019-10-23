TODAY’S WORD is bloviate. Example: The dashing Cecil always attracted plenty of girls by his dashing good looks, but his manner of bloviating eventually would run off most of them.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was Sabbats. It is one of the two main meetings of witches each Halloween night. Example: Next Halloween night, watch out for the Sabbats.
Save your Jack-o'-lanterns
The only thing scary about your jack-o'-lantern should be its carved design -- if frightening was the effect you were after. It shouldn't be the effect of mold and the other disgusting icks of decay that startles people.
The Stroller found a great way to prolong the carved pumpkins left on the porch: Each morning, put a cold freezer pack inside the pumpkin. It helps keep the pumpkin cooler longer, staving off the inevitable decay.
If you haven't gotten your pumpkin yet, or the one you have already has met its doom by being outside during hot days, plenty more await you at Grace Network's Pumpkin Patch. At the corner of Starling and Mulberry, it's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
Reading tea leaves
Mysticism has come to Martinsville. At Oktoberfest, Samantha Hill of Bassett gave tarot card readings at her booth. This Saturday, the focus is on tea-leaf reading.
A class in reading tea leaves will be at 1 p.m. at Honey B Reiki. It will start with the history of tea and the elements from Asia and end with the reading of leaves. The cost is $15. A light snack and all the tea you can drink will be served.
Halloween breakfast fundraiser
Normally breakfast fundraisers are on Saturdays, but the folks at HJDB Event Center in Bassett (the former high school) will have one Friday, combined with lots of fun. It starts at 8:30 a.m., and the cost is $5 to eat, plus $2 admission to the events. There will be music, games and a costume contest.
Yoga and art
Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator Becki Williams Vasquez will lead an hour-long yoga session in the galleries of the museum at 4 p.m. today. If you have a yoga mat, bring it. Non-members pay at the door for the class.
Holidays daze
The holiday season is here, and the Bulletin is your way of keeping up with area events. Send Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year events to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, or mail to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. They will be published in a few upcoming guides that are being prepared now, so don’t delay.
» WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The pumpkin is a fruit. (A fruit is a plant's sweet and fleshy product that contains seed. A vegetable is only the plant itself or part of the plant.)
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many pounds of candy corn are made each year, according to the National Confectioners Association?
