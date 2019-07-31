TODAY’S WORD is juxtaposed. “With its use of a sleazy master of ceremonies (portrayed by Joel Grey), the musical [“Cabaret”] juxtaposed its raunchy nightclub numbers with the stories of people living in Berlin as the Nazis rose to power in the 1930s.” (The Associated Press, from its obituary of famed Broadway producer Hal Prince.)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was disseminate. It means to spread (something, especially information) widely. Example: “‘Based on our analysis to date,’ the bank said in a statement, ‘we believe it is unlikely that the information was used for fraud or disseminated by this individual.’” (Source: “Capital One Data Breach Hits 100 Million; Ex-Amazon Worker is Charged as Hacker” by Emily Flitter and Karen Weise, New York Times, July 29)
Float away a day
The warm weather and inviting water may be all you need to get on the Smith River and float this weekend. You can join Smith River Outfitters & Greater Bassett this Saturday for their annual “Family Fun Float.”
Bring your own kayak/canoe or rent one. The float is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and there are group floats that leave Smith-River Outfitters at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Shuttles will be provided to return you to your vehicle.
SRO is located at 3425 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett. For more information, call (276)628-1457 or email smithriveroutfitter.com or bcm.gbac@gmail.com.
Killer animals
Speaking of the great outdoors, many of us fear being killed by a variety of ferocious animals. Alligators, sharks, snakes, and spiders have all played theatrical roles in feeding our fears. How many movies have you seen when one or the other wasn’t the “monster”?
So The Stroller got to wondering: What animal do you think kills the most humans each year?
According to Roaring-Earth.com, gators and sharks each kill about one person a year. Venomous snakes are cited for a half a dozen.
And the correct answer is not lions or tigers or bears, oh my!
Cower in fear until The Stroller provides the answer below.
Schools in for the summer
Speaking of fear: Schools start next week. Or maybe that’s euphoria. Depends upon your point of view.
The Stroller started looking at calendars and realized this was happening and just had to pause and reflect that summer was over by some definition. Would someone please inform the thermometer?
So, in case you need to know: Martinsville schools go live on Wednesday, Patrick County on Thursday and Henry County on Aug. 12.
Reminder: Get those school supplies this weekend, with the Virginia Sales Tax Holiday starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Deadly fact
The animal that kills the most humans each year is — oh dear — the deer! And we thought it was the other way around!
The estimated number of humans who die annually because of deer is 200, according to Roaring-Earth. And you know why: Because they jump or wander in front of vehicles and cause crashes. Be safe out there.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Sheep do not have any teeth in their upper front jaw.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which farm animal kills the most humans each year and how many?