TODAY’S PHRASE is extra. Example: When Betty brought the platter of assorted handmade and theme-decorated snacks to the kids' meeting area, the other kids drooled in anticipation but her own seventh-grader raised an eyebrow and said, coolly, "Mama, you didn't have to be so extra."
SUNDAY’S PHRASE was basic (as slang). It means anything mainstream; thus, not cool or interesting. Example: Journey thought pumpkin spice lattes were basic, and she preferred cascara.
Bingo
The Fieldale Heritage Festival group will host a bingo game at 1-4 pm. Saturday at the Fieldale Recreation Center. Prizes will be Pampered Chef items.
That day -- Saturday -- is Leap Day, which only comes around every four years, the Heritage Festival group pointed out -- so "play Bingo, help us raise funds, and win valuable Pampered Chef products as prizes."
Leap Day
That extra day every fourth year, which is Feb. 29, comes around thanks to a quirk in the earth's orbit as it relates to the calendars created by Roman Emporer Julius Caesar and 16th-century Pope Gregory VIII.
There are interesting traditions, such as this one dating back to 1288 in Scotland: Any man who refuses a Leap Day proposal must pay a fine ranging from 1 pound to a silk gown. In Denmark, the penalty is 12 pairs of gloves and, in Finland, enough fabric to make a skirt.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Henry VIII, who ruled England from 1509-1547, may be most famous for having had six wives, most of whom met miserable ends. However, he's also well known for paving the way for Protestantism in England. For 1500 years, the predominant religion in Europe was Catholicism, ruled by a pope in (usually) Italy. In 1517, Martin Luther in Germany published "95 Theses," which has been recognized as the start of the Protestant side of the Christian religions. Protestants protested the heavy emphasis Catholicism placed on hierarchy and tradition and instead advocated for individuals having a direct relationship with God through the Bible. When Henry VIII was king, England still was a Catholic country, but Protestantism proved useful to him. He wanted to get out of his marriage to his wife of 23 years, Catherine of Aragon, justifying it because she had not produced for him a male heir, but his goal wasn't working out at the time through the Catholic Church. In 1534, the king declared that he himself was the final authority in church matters in England. He discontinued England's monasteries, took their wealth and required that every parish have its own copy of the Bible -- and got his divorce, allowing him to marry Anne Boleyn.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was Bloody Mary, and what did she have to do with King Henry VIII and all his wives?
