TODAY’S WORD is hootenanny. Example: On Saturday, everyone at church is invited to a hootenanny at Susan and Mike's house.
SUNDAY’S WORD was collop. It means a slice of roasted meat. Example: When George went through the buffet line with his vegetarian daughter, he made sure to stop her before she could tell the server that she didn’t want any leg of lamb; he’d get the collop off her plate after they sat down.
Turkeys
Turkeys tend to be wandering about within range at this time of year, so you will be likely to see some come out of the woods.
The Virginia Department of Game and Wildlife has some information about these birds, which it estimates are about 180,000 in number.
When forests have plenty of acorns, which turkeys eat, turkeys don't need to roam much, but if acorns aren't plentiful, turkeys move farther in search of food, which is when you will see them in fields and clearings.
Wild turkeys grow beards throughout their lives, gaining about 4 inches each year. Juvenile males have a beard that is 2 to 4 inches long in their first year, and toms (adult males) have 8-to-12-inch beards. The tips of the beards wear down once they start dragging on the ground.
Spurs grow throughout the life of the turkey, making them useful in estimating the age of a turkey. A spur has a bony core and is covered with a keratinous material, similar to our fingernails.
About 5% of turkey hens have beards and, more rarely yet, spurs.
'What's on your fork?'
Wednesday, a program at New College Institute examines what is actually in food. It is one of the weekly L.I.F.E. series lectures. Janet Steward, a health and fitness coach with Smart Body Dynamics, will show how to read food labels and compare foods for better nutritional value. Topics will include food additives, preservatives and dyes.
There is no cost to attend, but people must register by calling Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605 or emailing her at rjones@newcollegeinstitute.org.
Readers Theatre
TheatreWorks Community Players will have two performances this week of the readers theater production "Pirates of Chemotherapy." That's a show that's not acted, but, rather, actresses will read (with full emotion) the script from the stage. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Black Box Theatre.
The show, which deals with breast cancer, stars actresses who understand: Roo Porter (diagnosed 25 years ago); Jessica Riggs (diagnosed October 2018); Shar Peitz (diagnosed 38 years ago); Freida Bousman (diagnosed 20 years ago); Linda Pulliam (diagnosed 1 year ago); and Melody Reynolds (diagnosed October 2018).
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: After Betty Brant, Peter Parker (Spider-Man) falls in love with Gwen Stacy and ends up marrying her.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the term for a juvenile male turkey?
