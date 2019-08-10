TODAY'S WORD is pandemonium. Example: Lizeth's day care group was quiet and pleasant for most of the day, so what a shame it was that the state inspector just happened to stop by during the one moment the kids had begun getting out of control and her room quickly fell into pandemonium.
FRIDAY’S WORD was rankle. It means to cause irritation or festering resentment. Example: Though she should have been grateful her husband warned her that her outfit was not flattering in plenty of time to change again for the party, Sherry felt rankled.
It's still summer
Now that school's already started or about to start, kids (and some parents) are asking if summer really is over. No, it's not. Technically, summer will end on Monday, Sept. 23 -- at 7:50 a.m., to be exact. That's the moment of the autumnal equinox, when because of how the earth is tilted on its axis, the sun will illuminate the northern and southern hemispheres equally.
Yep, that's right: With six weeks to go, we are only slightly more than halfway through summer. Don't take it for granted yet!
Entertainment
It's a big week in local entertainment. On Thursday, the latest show by TheatreWorks Community Players, "August: Osage Orange," will open, in the Black Box Theatre. It's going to be tough to follow the immense success of the company's last show, "Caberet," which took Martinsville and Henry County by storm. Then on Friday, the final TGIF concert series of the 2019 season will be staged in the farmers market lot in uptown Martinsville. On Saturday, the Bassett Highway 57 Cruise-In will be in the Bassett Furniture parking lot (3525 Fairystone Park Highway). It will be at 4-8 p.m., with an actual moonshine still on display and moonshine tasting by Dry Fork Fruit Distillery.
Today's chuckle
Michael C. Jarrett of Bassett likes a good laugh, especially when he can make someone else laugh. Here are some jokes he shares with you today:
- A man walking down the street was held up by a thief. "Give me all your money," the thief said. The man replied, "But I'm a politician." The thief then said, "Well, give me all MY money."
- If you enter a bathroom as an American and you leave that bathroom as an American what are you INSIDE the bathroom? -- European!
- I told friends last night I had a stomachache. I said I ate a "Himilayan" possum. They asked "Where did you get a 'Himilayan' possum? I said ... "Him a laying" on the side of the road.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The number "7" is significant in home canning because that's how many jars can fit inside a water-bath canner, and a pressure cooker can fit seven pint or quart jars and nine half-pint jars. Thus, jams and preserves and salsas and pickles and so on and so forth are made in batches of usually seven at a time, and recipes come standardized to an output of seven jars.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is Nicolas Appert credited with inventing in 1810?