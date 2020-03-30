» TODAY’S WORD is invoke. Example: The mysterious woman wearing ribbons and crystals and dressed in a long, flowing black and purple gown tried to invoke a spirit by uttering spells and waving her hands over a crystal ball.
» MONDAY’S WORD was atrabilious. It means melancholy or ill-tempered. Example: Fernando has been miserable since his ungrateful, atrabilious mother-in-law came to live in his house.
Epidemic or pandemic?
You've probably heard the COVID-19 situation described sometimes as an epidemic and more often as a pandemic. The correct word for its spread is "pandemic," and here's the difference between the two.
An epidemic is a rise in the number of cases of a disease beyond what is normally expected in a particular geographic area. For example, if there's a lot of pink eye going around Martinsville, that's an epidemic.
A pandemic is a disease which has spread across many countries and affects large numbers of people.
Today's chuckle
From Kitty Woiblett:
A man called the fire department because his house was on fire. But he was so upset he couldn't remember his own address. The dispatcher said, "Now, calm down, sir. How do we get to your house?"
The man frantically said, "Don't you still have that big red truck?"
From Michael C. Jarrett:
Just asked my 6-year-old granddaughter if she understood why there was no school. She said, "Yes. They are out of toilet paper."
Let's keep each other company during this time of isolation with our jokes, funny stories and comments. Send your conversation-starters or your funnies to The Stroller, at the contact information listed at the end of this column.
» MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The real name of George Burns (1896-1996) was Nathan Birnbaum. He was the ninth of 12 children of a Jewish family that came to the U.S. from Kolbuszowa, Galacia, now Poland. His father died of the flu at age 47, and the little George Burns, then called "Nattie," helped support the family by shining shoes, running errands and selling newspapers. He got a job as a syrup-maker in a candy shop when he was 7 years old. He started smoking his trademark cigars when he was 14. He has been quoted as saying, "In my youth, they called me a rebel. When I was middle-aged, they called me eccentric. Now that I'm old, I'm doing the same thing I've always done, and they're calling me senile."
» TODAY’S TRIVIA: Gracie Allen was George Burns' partner in entertainment and wife of 38 years (until she died of heart disease), and he never married again. When he died 32 years after she did, he was buried beside her, and the marker on the crypt included the message "Together Again." However, she was not his first wife. What was the story of George Burns' first wife?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.