TODAY'S WORD is comeuppance. Example: The boastful and arrogant football hero got his comeuppance when the glamorous cheerleader flatly turned him down in front of all his teammates, then turned around and made a beeline for a blushing member of the school band.
SUNDAY'S WORD was ratoon. It means a sprout in a crop plant. Example: "Although the origin of ratooning is probably not known for any particular crop, it may have begun when man first noticed the regrowth of new shoots following the cutting of certain crops at harvest, thus, producing a new crop without replanting." (Source: Publisher's Summary, "Ratoon Cropping," Advances in Agronomy, Vol. 2, 1970)
Top farm products in Virginia
When you start seeing pumpkins and hay around for fall decorations, you are looking at the No. 20 and No. 10, respectively, agricultural products of the commonwealth. The USDA recently released data from the Economic Research Service showing Virginia's top grossing products. Here are the top-20 products in order, with the amount they generate:
- Broilers (chickens) $935 million
- Cattle and calves $413 million
- Miscellaneous crops $306 million
- Dairy products/milk $285 million
- Turkeys $236 million
- Soybeans $225 million
- All other animals and products ¹ $215 million
- Corn (for grain) $175 million
- Floriculture $146 million
- Hay $118 million
- Eggs (chickens) $101 million
- Tobacco $97 million
- Cotton lint $64 million
- Hogs $44 million
- Wheat $43 million
- Apples $37 million
- Peanuts $26 million
- Tomatoes $22 million
- Potatoes $19 million
- Pumpkins $11
Horses and aquaculture are included in No. 7, the "all other animals and products" category.
This is the first year that pumpkins made the list. There are 3,500 acres of commercial pumpkins; the figures do not include pick-your-own crops. It's also the first year for flower farming, which leaped right to No. 9. That includes cut-your-own farms, sunflower mazes and educational events such as floral arranging or teas.
Crops and animals that just missed out on the list (maybe vying with pumpkins or potatoes for next year?) are trout, honey, barley and mink pelts.
SUNDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: George Reeves, who portrayed Superman on television, was always careful when he was out in the public and children recognized him, because he realized they couldn't separate his role as the superhero with his real-life persona. At one event he met a little boy who pulled a pistol on him. The boy wanted to shoot him to see if the bullets would bounce off him. The actor got the boy to put down the gun by saying that bullets bouncing off of him would injure the other people around them.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Edwin Jarvis is the butler to what team of superheroes?
