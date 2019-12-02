TODAY’S WORD is fulvous. Example: "Ganus was a tall, graceful boy of eighteen with handsome fulvous coloring and closely cropped black hair." (Source: "A Place Called Estherville" by Erskine Caldwell, 1952)
MONDAY’S WORD was ubiquitous. It means present, appearing or found everywhere. Example: “Christmas shopping has become more complicated because of the ubiquitous deals offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.”
Charlie Brown comes to town
Writer John Kiesewetter has called "A Charlie Brown Christmas" the "best Christmas TV special for many reasons: Linus quoting the Bible. The strong anti-commercialism theme. And the great jazz music by pianist Vince Guaraldi."
"A Charlie Brown Christmas" will come to the Walker Fine Arts Theatre stage starting Thursday with the "Patriot Players' Christmas Spectacular." Its segment will be just one of many performances, including renditions of "Favorite Things" by a sultry Demi Richardson a la Marilyn Monroe, and the soulful "Jesus" by Kim Hairston, backed by full chorus. Max Hall reprises Elvis Presley; Bridgette Burnette channels Aretha Franklin; and Linda Via struts her stuff as Liza Minnelli.
Bringing "Peanuts" to life are Gates DeVault as Linus, Jack Kirby as Charlie Brown, Carolyn Kirby as Lucy, Greylin Martin as Pig Pen, Kayden Moore as Snoopy and more kids.
Bus trip to NCMA
People are invited to take the bus trip to the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh to see the exhibits "Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection and Scott Avett: I N V I S I B L E" on Jan. 9.
Kahlo (1907-54) was a painter, and her husband, Rivera (1886-1957), was a muralist and painter. They created significant bodies of work plus had friendships with leading political figures.
The bus will leave Piedmont Arts at 8 a.m. and return around 3:30 p.m. The group will have lunch at noon in the NCMA's Iris Restaurant. The cost is $70, which includes transportation, admission and a reserved lunch at the restaurant. To get a ticket, visit Piedmont Arts or PiedmontArts.org.
Craft-and-bake sale
The hospital auxiliary will have a craft-and-bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Sovah Health-Martinsville. All proceeds will benefit the Patient Care Fund. To participate, contact Debbie Peters at 276-666-7608 or debbie.peters@lpnt.net.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER The familiar theme song for "A Charlie Brown Christmas" is "Linus and Lucy" by Vince Guaraldi. Another popular holiday Peanuts song by Guaraldi, "Christmas Time Is Here," will be among the selections performed during the Patriot Player's Christmas Spectacular, which opens Thursday.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did "A Charlie Brown Christmas" first air?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.