TODAY’S PHRASE is "and I oop." Example: Jasmine blushed, stumbled and dropped her phone in front of Hunter, and Charmaine and Lily giggled and said, "And I oop."
THURSDAY’S WORD was retweet (as slang). It means you completely agree with someone on a point. Example: Retweet, Jaxon.
Strolling around Fast Track
We won't discount the free pens and heaping bowls of candy everywhere, but one of the real joys of the Fast Track trade show, a yearly Chamber of Commerce event that this year was on Tuesday and Wednesday, is chatting with people. Several people at Fast Track told The Stroller jokes, which we'll repeat here for the next couple of days. Meanwhile -- everyone loves a good laugh, so be sure to call or email The Stroller (our contact information is below) with your jokes, riddles and funny anecdotes.
- From fifth-grader Anna Haynes: Why did the tomato turn red? It saw the salad dressing!
- From Dakota Adams of Martinsville: What is a disgusting place to buy food? A gross-ery store.
In Dubai
Local comic artist D. Michael Watkins is taking his art -- and autograph -- around the world. Watkins is known for his work on "Transformers," "Ironman," "Star Wars," "Sonic the Hedgehog" and more. This week he is in Dubai, making his first-ever appearance at the Middle East & Comic Con (that's short for convention) at the Dubai World Trade Center.
Breakfast
A big country breakfast, complete with ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, biscuits, gravy, pancakes, apples and drinks, will be served Saturday, starting at 7 a.m., at the Willis Gap Community Center in Ararat. Donations will go toward repairing the basement, correcting drainage problems and general building upkeep.
Community meal
On Sunday at 12:30 p.m., Love and Hope Ministries in the Holiday Shopping Center in Collinsville will host a free community meal.
Blood drive
A Red Cross blood drive will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Rotary Field in Stuart.
Before donating blood, people fill out a simple questionnaire that asks for information such as age and recent travel experience. You can save a bit of time by doing that online at https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/manage-my-donations/rapidpass.html.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Prompted by a 1790 act of the Virginia Assembly, the western area of what then was Henry County was separated in 1791 to form Patrick County. The name came from Patrick Henry, the first governor of Virginia.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: As far as anyone can tell, anyway, who were the first two female newspaper carriers for the Bulletin? They were sisters from the Jones Creek area who took over the route their brother had operated. One sister now lives in Ridgeway, and the other is in Martinsville; the brother now lives in Stoneville, N.C.
