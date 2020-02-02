TODAY’S WORD is hyperopia. Example: Although Besty's hyperopia could have been corrected easily, she preferred to squint or simply pass on reading than to be caught wearing glasses.
SUNDAY’S WORD was ossify. It means to harden or become bonelike. Example: The new Sunday school teacher's exciting interpretations and explanations of the Bible over time ossified into staid, predictable regurgitations.
Community dinner
Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway will have a free community dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The church is on U.S. 220 across from Drewry Mason Elementary School.
Rummage sale
The SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the conference room of its building, at 132 Joseph Martin Highway. Items for sale include blankets, travel pillows and sheet sets. All proceeds will be used for the shelter’s operations.
Bingo
Magna Vista High School will host a “Designer Bag Bingo” game session on Saturday. Tickets ($30) are on sale now through the MVHS AfterProm Facebook page. Prizes will include purses from Michael Kors, Coach and Kate Spade. Concessions will be sold. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and seating for the first game will start at 6, at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department Building, 17815 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway. For tickets, call Tracey Meade at 276-358-1995 or Delta Mitchell at 276-732-6554.
Mom University
MOPs (Mothers of Preschoolers) of Stuart will have "Mom University" at its Tuesday meeting. Stations will feature 10-to-15-minute presentations on calligraphy, watercolor, easy hairstyles, beginner sewing skills, table-setting, tie-tying and first aid. Those who would like to stay for lunch afterward, bring a potluck side dish. And ... about those preschoolers? You can bet there's childcare at a meeting like this! The group will meet at 10 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church.
Today's chuckle
- What did the pirate say on his 80th birthday? -- "Aye-aye, matey!"
- A lady drove her friend to get her car from the mechanic. When the friend came out, she asked her, "Is everything okay with your car now?" Her friend replied, "Yes, thank goodness. I was worried that the mechanic might try to take advantage of me, so I was relieved when he told me all I needed was twenty dollars worth of blinker fluid."
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Smithsonian is the world's largest museum, education and research complex, with 19 museums, nine research centers, one zoo and 21 libraries. This fact comes from the interesting Smithsonian podcast "Sidedoor" (named for the idea the listener is entering the Smithsonian through the side door to see things most people don't get to).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What are the women of Pickering's Harem known for?
