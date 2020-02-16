TODAY’S WORD is recalcitrant. Larry was a bit recalcitrant about the idea of about washing and waxing the car before his dad would let him take his driver's license test.
SUNDAY’S WORD was serendipitous. It means something happening by chance in a happy or beneficial way. Example: Harry's choice of a Valentine's gift for Sally was a bit serendipitous.
Date data
The Stroller shared with you on Valentine’s Day how the public views gifts for each other, as researched by topcashback.com. But that site also gathered data about first dates, and these results are timeless.
For instance, 64% of us would rather date someone with bad breath than a person who spends money he or she doesn’t really have. That would appear to be important info for topcashback.
For some reason, though, respondents had a problem with whether to use a gift card to pay for a first date. This logic eludes us, but about one in four said they never would do that, and only 23% said they had (or used a discount of any sort). However, only 28% said that was because they feared that wouldn’t make a good impression. Right.
But get this: 24% said that you shouldn’t use a gift card/discount on a date until you were in a committed relationship. Wouldn’t showing routine frugality be an attractive trait to get to that relationship? The contradictions of all of this are astounding.
More Black History Month
Thursday has a couple of very interesting events scheduled in celebration of Black History Month.
First, there's another movie -- this one with dinner -- out at Reynolds Homestead in Critz. "If Beale Street Could Talk" is based on James Baldwin's novel and about a couple in Harlem in the 1970s. The showing is at 6 p.m. For information, call 276-694-7181.
Then at Piedmont Arts in Martinsville, there is a presentation of Mike Wiley's "Tired Souls: King and the Montgomery Bus Boycott." It's a 1-man play about Dec. 1, 1955, the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a city bus to a white man. The show is at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 at PiedmontArts.org.
Today's laughs?
The Stroller has a friend who is a former journalist who became as stand-up comedian. No joke. This friend likes to throw out one liners on social media, so we are stealing a couple from @acewing on Twitter:
"Why do we feel we have to alert God that someone needs help, but we never have to remind him of all the bad stuff people do."
"I couldn’t find a broom to do the broom challenge, but the Roomba is floating to the ceiling."
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Before "Dances With Wolves" won the Oscar in 1991, only one other Western ever had. That was "Cimarron," which won in 1931.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Today is Presidents Day. Why do we celebrate this holiday on this date?
