TODAY’S WORD is chivalrous. Example: “‘To dream the impossible dream / To fight the unbeatable foe / To bear with unbearable sorrow / To run where the brave dare not go. …’ In ‘Man of La Mancha,’ Don Quixote sang those words in his imaginary role as the chivalrous hero to Dulcinea, the lady of the court he had invented for his dream quest.” (Source: “Fifth Sunday of Easter: Dream of the Possibilities” by Mary M. McGlone, National Catholic Reporter, May 18).
TUESDAY’S WORD was misogyny. It means hatred of women. Example: Albert’s disdain and disrespect for women sometimes crosses the line to pure misogyny.
Memorial Day Service
The 72nd annual Memorial Day Service will be at noon Monday at Roselawn Burial Park. W.C. Fowlkes will be the emcee, and (Ret.) Col. Lewis T. Turner of Bassett will be the speaker.
SalsaNoke
SalsaNoke, based out of Roanoke, is a program structured around an hour-or-so dance lesson, followed by social dancing. For the past few years it has been coming to Martinsville as well and lately has taken up at Hugo’s Restaurant & Sports Bar in the Jefferson Plaza — including tonight at 8. It’s not necessary to bring a partner; there are plenty of people with whom to dance, and a strong etiquette of people taking turns to dance with different people.
Mom and Me
Once a month, the Salvation Army hosts mothers and their children for special activities for the "Mom and Me" program. One will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday. It's for children ages 3 and older. To attend, RSVP by noon Thursday at 276-638-7259.
Prison reviews
Yelp is a website that is known for consumer reviews of restaurants and other businesses. It also has prison reviews, including this one by Kc C. of Clark County Detention Center in Nevada. He writes:
“I got tired of showering alone, they accompanied my needs during my stay here. Usually you have to pay over the top rates for this in Las Vegas. The view wasn’t the greatest, but the company was fun.
“The bar was served from a toilet that at first I thought was awkward but it got the job done after a week sober. The accommodation for the ride here was amazing, they picked me up from my bedroom and gave me a ride here, safety first, hands were restrained. Only complaint was my company — there seemed to be too many sketchy people, probably not a bad idea to background-check your guests.”
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: While studying at the Academy of Ancient Art in the Medici Palace, Michelangelo attracted the attention of not fans — but rivals. One named Torregiano struck him with a mallet, crushing his nose and disfiguring him for life.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which of Henri Matisse’s paintings was hung upside down in the Museum of Modern Art in New York for 46 days without anyone noticing?