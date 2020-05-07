TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word fort. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: To work on their school's work-at-home packets, the brothers liked to build a fort of blankets and towels over the chairs, crawl inside and do their writing and figuring in shrouded secrecy.
THURSDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word soph. It means word, study, speech. Some English words formed with it include sophomore, sophisticated and philosophy. Comedically, "sophomore" means "wise fool" ... because the root word "moros" means "foolish, dull" (as in "moron"). We all probably can look back at our high school years and wink at the origin of the word "sophomore" - but do you want to break it to the teenagers in your life? Example: My’asia felt naive and out of place as a freshman, but she knew that when she returns to Martinsville High School in the fall as a sophomore, she’d be smooth and sophisticated.
Gardening time
Driving through Bassett the other day, The Stroller noticed some work being done on one of those common-property garden sites on T.B. Stanley Highway. Several people were putting down mulch and doing other work. The Stroller was too much in a hurry to stop by to visit but wanted to on the way back -- but by then the area looked great, and the group was gone. The sign said that it's Greater Bassett Area Community (the group now just goes by Greater Bassett) and Stanleytown Ruritan Club who maintain that garden spot.
Breakfasts on hold
The Bassett Ruritan Club is not going to have its May breakfast because of the pandemic protection measures, but the club members miss their breakfast guests. "Let us all be in prayer for each other through this time," said Sherry McCoy of the club.
Today's chuckles
- If there's a baby boom 9 months from now, in 15 more years all those babies will be quaranteens.
- Why do the call it the novel coronavirus? Well, it's a long story ...
- You know what they say: Feed a cold, starve a fever, drink a Corona.
- Yeah, I have plans tonight; I'll probably hit the living room around 7 or 7:30.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Roseanne Barr, the star of “Roseanne,” was born to a Jewish family living in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her grandmother was devoutly orthodox, but her parents kept their Jewish heritage secret to try to fit in to their Mormon community, and they were somewhat involved with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. So it was that Barr has said of her childhood, “Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning I was a Jew; Sunday afternoon, Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon we were Mormons.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When Roseanne Barr was an older teenager, how did she move out of her parents' house?
