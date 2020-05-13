TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word tort. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: Ever since Sheilah broke up with him, Chris has been tortured by memories of her smiles, her laughter, her gentle touch.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word nat or nasc. It means to be from, to spring forth. Some English words formed with it include innate, natal, native and renaissance. Example: Terrell is a native of Fieldale, but he’s been living in Axton ever since he married Becky.
Food bank
Some organizations are stepping up to offer additional help with food during this pandemic, but others are plugging along at a steady clip, doing what they've been always doing for years.
One of those is the food bank of First United Methodist Church. It distributes between 170 to 200 boxes, or more, on the third Saturday morning of each month, at its Uptown Ministry Center across from the church, said Tripp Smith, who has been volunteering with the group for about 10 years. "it was going on for years before that," he said.
Another distribution will be this Saturday morning. It's now drive-thru, because of the pandemic.
The FUMC food bank is managed by Linda Adams.
Missing work spouses
A "work wife" or "work husband" is someone at work that you deal with often, depend on for help or moral support and enjoy the company of. There's also a "work mom" or "work dad," when the relationship crosses a generation.
A company called PRPioneer did a survey in which it discovered that 1 in 4 Virginians say they miss their work spouses more than they would miss their actual spouse.
Two out of three people reported that they are not as productive working from home as they could be if they were working with their work spouse. One in 10 admit accidentally to calling their real spouse by their work spouse's name.
Today's chuckle ... about the pandemic isolations
- I used to spin the toilet paper like I was on "Wheel of Fortune." Now I turn it like I'm cracking a safe.
- Today I saw my neighbor talking to her cat. I came home and told my dog, and we got a big laugh over it.
- When we get out of the lockdown, half of us will be excellent cooks -- and the other half will be alcoholics.
- PSA: Every few days, try on your work pants to see if they still fit.
»WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: American Family Publishers (which ran the sweepstakes promoted by Ed McMahon) sold magazine subscriptions.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: During the 1980s both American Family Publishers and Publishers Clearing House sold magazine subscriptions but were better known for the sweepstakes they ran to promote their companies. Which of the two is still in business?
