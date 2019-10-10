TODAY’S WORD is collywobbles. Going through the job interview just filled Kathy with collywobbles.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was ornery. It means crabby. Example: Why do you have to be so ornery when it's time to do chores, Phillip?
Riddles (answers below)
- Two children were playing checkers, and each played five games. Both children won the same number of games, yet there were no ties. How was this possible?
- What always goes to sleep with its shoes on?
- Throw me off the highest building and I shall not break, but toss me in the smallest pool and my life is at stake. I am ...?
Heritage Winds
Martinsville native Anne Epperly joined the military to carry a flute, not a rifle.
Today, she has brought her flute back to her hometown -- to perform with the other members of the Heritage Winds, a quintet of the Heritage of America Band.
She joined the Air Force Band after receiving a master's degree with concentration in flute form Queens College/City University of New York and having performed in New York, San Diego and Italy.
The Heritage Winds concert tonight will begin at 7 at First Baptist Church of Martinsville.
Bike Safety Rodeo
Kids can learn bike-riding safety during Saturday's Bike Safety Rodeo at Jordan Creek Park, starting at noon. The Henry County Sheriff's Office will lead kids through an exciting obstacle course while teaching them safety procedures. There will be a bike-washing and -decorating station, bike parade, concessions and safety checks of helmets and bikes.
Breakfast
Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will have its monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast at 6-10 a.m. Saturday. The buffet will have sausage, fried bologna eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat or regular), juice and coffee, at a cost of $6.
Music and meals
Jim Philpott and Tim Stegall & Friends will perform from 10 a.m. to noon today at the HJDB Event Center cafeteria, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Admission is $2, and breakfast will be sold for $5 and lunch for $6.
Grapevine wreaths
Grapevine wreaths make for great fall decorating, and a class Saturday at the Spencer-Penn Centre will show you how to make them. Starting at 10 a.m., the instructor will show how to weave and shape grapevines for a decoration for the door or wall. Each student will need to bring a pair of gardening gloves and a flathead screwdriver. Size choices are 2- and 3-foot circumference. The cost is $15, with a $5 discount for members. Register by calling 957-5757.
Riddles answers
- They weren't playing each other.
- A horse.
- Tissue.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A turkey at maturity is estimated to have 3,500 feathers.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The bright red snood hangs down from a turkey's beak. What is it that hangs down from its neck?
