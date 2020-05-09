TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word homo. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: Writing properly and correctly always was important to Bradley, which is why his difficulty with homonyms flustered him so much.
FRIDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word fort. It means strong. Some English words formed with it include fort, fortress, fortify, forte, fortitude. Example: To work on their school’s work-at-home packets, the brothers liked to build a fort of blankets and towels over the chairs, crawl inside and do their writing and figuring in shrouded secrecy.
New tenants
The Stoller's yard, like your yard probably, is alive with the chirping and squawking of birds. In fact, The Stroller's kitchen ceiling is alive with sweet little baby chirps, as well as the flurry and scratchy scampering of parent birds' feet and wings.
For years, there was a nest in the eaves or roof area of the bathroom in The Stroller's 100-year-old farm house. The Stroller covered that area tightly during exterior repairs last fall -- well after bird families had vacated that site.
However, the birds figured out a way around it: Somehow, they get between the roof and the ceiling of the kitchen. You can hear the sounds of their nest above that cabinet where the extra large Tupperware containers are kept.
New this year, along with the new location: You can watch the birds all day. Shiny black common grackles, whose feathers glint with gleams of green and purple, perch on a corner of a roof before and after they zoom in and out of wherever it is they get in and out.
Birds have been making their nests in that old farmhouse longer than The Stroller has lived there, and they'll probably keep doing so long after The Stroller is gone. At least the squirrels who lived in the floor cavity and the mice and blacksnake who lived in the walls left a few years back.
Planting time
Old farmers' wisdom has had it that the summer vegetable garden should not be planted until after Mother's Day. This year, the weatherman is sticking to that schedule strictly.
The National Weather Service reported a "Freeze Watch" for Saturday night and into Sunday morning. If you had any tender annuals outside and forgot to cover them up, they'd be goners. Lows this week still may be low enough for more frosts.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1970, when Rosanne Barr was 18 years old, she moved out of her parents' house by telling them she was going to visit a friend for a couple of weeks, then never returning.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Johnny Carson ranks as No. 11 in Comedy Central's list of top 100 top stand-up comedians. What is the name of the podcast that plays, each week, parts of one of Carson's TV shows?
