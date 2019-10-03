TODAY’S WORD is mollycoddle. Example: Tristan wanted his son to be strong and resilient, but he knew as long as Janelle kept mollycoddling him at every turn, the boy would never learn to stand up on his own two feet.
THURSDAY’S WORD was hocus-pocus. It means nonsense or sleight of hand. Example: Bernard liked things explained straight up where they made sense, not that foolish hocus-pocus of that cell phone salesman who could talk anyone in circles and confuse them with demonstrations.
Funny school excuses
In an earlier Stroller, we got started on a list of real -- and real funny -- excuses schools had received from students' parents, sent in by a Stroller reader. Here are some more:
- Please excuse Jimmy for being. It was his father's fault.
- Maryann was absent Dec. 11-16, because she had a fever, sore throat, headache and upset stomach. Her sister was also sick, fever and sore throat. Her brother had a low-grade fever and ached all over. I wasn't the best either, sore throat and fever. There must be the flu going around, her father even got hot last night.
'Shopportunities'
Pick up your canvas bags when you leave the house Saturday morning because you'll encounter plenty of great "shopportunities" throughout the day.
Looking at things chronologically, first off is Bargain Fair, Charity League's annual mega-sale. It will begin at 8 a.m., but die-hard fans know the line outside the door can get pretty strong by 7:30 or 7:45. This year Bargain Fair will be at 242 Franklin St., that building just across the bridge from the Clocktower (like you're taking the back way from Chic-Fil-A to the Black Box Theatre or old courthouse).
After you've stocked yourself for winter at Bargain Fair, you can head on down to Fido's Finds at 133 E. Main St. for a big basement sale, which starts at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit the SPCA. (That sale actually starts today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Martinsville Uptown's annual Oktoberfest street festival will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can't miss it; it'll be all over uptown streets with vendors galore.
Karen Despot
A popular local artist now is at Piedmont Arts. Karen Despot has had her own studios, where she has taught art and sold pieces, and she has had studio space at the Artisan Center when that was running.
Now Despot is leading studio sessions called "Artspiration" at Piedmont Arts. At 1:30 p.m. once a month -- Oct. 24, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 -- you can work on your art projects in the studio, and she will be there to answer questions and guide you when you get stumped. Each session is $35.
» THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first super-villain Spider-Man encountered -- after successfully having overcome a series of small-time crooks and bad guys -- was Supercharger, The Living Battery, in Amazing Fantasy #18.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was Peter Parker's first crush?
