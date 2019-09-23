TODAY’S WORD is pandiculation. Example: Birds chirped outside, a pink haze of dawn crept threw the window, and Bethany lazily relished in pandiculation, still half in and half out of sleep.
TUESDAY'S WORD was bowyang. It means a straps that hold up pants. Example: Shantelle had the hardest time keeping her little son Tyler dressed neatly for church until she started using bowyangs under a shirt that was long enough to stay — mostly — tucked in.
Dinner's served!
Christ Episcopal Church will have a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. today in the undercroft. The cooks are having a last hurrah with some of the favorite foods of summer: hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, french fries, coleslaw and dessert. Live music will played. The church is at 311 E. Church St., across the road from the Martinsville Branch Library.
Blood drive
Anne Hankins at Mount Vernon Baptist Church is organizing a blood drive for Oct. 12 and is hoping for donors. The drive will be from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. in the fellowship hall of the church, which is at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. To schedule an appointment, call her at 804-402-0008.
Excuses
A Bulletin reader sent in this list of "excuses actually received at school via notes from home." We might not be able to print all of them, her note warned, because some are rather risque.
This list clearly comes from pre-internet days, and not just because the kids in it are named John, Joyce and Millie. It is a copy of a copy of a copy of a typewritten page -- remember those?
Here are some of the reasons listed:
- Dear School: Please ackuse John for brin absent on January 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33.
- Chris has an acre in his life side.
- Mary could not come to school because she was bothered by very close veins.
- John has been absent because he had two teeth taken off his face.
- I kept Billie home because she ad to go Christmas shopping because I didn't know what size she wears.
- Please excuse Gloria. She has been sick and under the doctor.
- Millie as absent from school yesterday as she had a going over.
- My son is under the doctor's care and should not take P.E. Please execute him.
- Please excuse Ray Friday. He has loose vowels.
- Please excuse Joyce from P.E. for a few days. Yesterday she fell out of a tree and misplaced her hip.
- Carlos was absent yesterday because he was playing football. He was injured in the growing part.
'Save the date'
The Martinsville Chapter of Albert Harris High School National Alumni Association will host the biennial school reunion Aug. 20-23 in Martinsville. More information will come.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Superman also is known as "The Man of Steel."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is Superman's real name, when he is living as a regular person and not as a superhero?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.