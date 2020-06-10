TODAY’S WORD is the last time The Stroller will present its series on Latin root words: It's the Latin root word brev. What does it mean, and what are some common English words that use it? Example: The Stroller thought to present a brief series on Latin root words, but got carried away and went on the topic for 44 newspaper editions (we counted).
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word arch. It means chief, first, rule. Some English words formed from it include architect, archaic, monarchy, matriarchy, patriarchy, Archeozoic era. Example: In Ayn Rand’s engaging and powerful book “The Fountainhead,” Howard Roark is an individualistic young architect whose ideas and designs refuse to compromise with the staid conventions of the patriarchy.
About those yucca
In Tuesday's Stroller we gave directions on how to cook the yucca flower for a delicious meal, which, incidentally, The Stroller (who like many is working from home during the pandemic) is enjoying for the second day in a row, at the very moment as writing these words.
Apart from having surprisingly tasty flower petals, yucca also has useful leaves. However, don't confuse this plant (also called Adam's Needle) you see in bloom in the area now with the plant that produces the yucca tubers sold in grocery stores (pointed ends, longer, thinner and darker and coated in wax). That comes from a plant called Manihot esculenta, which has lobed leaves that are considerably softer than the spearlike, sharp leaves of the yucca found in yards and roadsides of Southwest Virginia.
The yucca found here also has an edible root, though not so tasty as the other one. Yucca here most often is found at homesites from the 1930s or before. When you see yucca plants along roadsides (there are loads of them on the way to the Reynolds Homestead), it almost certainly indicates a house use to be there.
Yucca's leaf fibers can be used to make baskets, ropes, sandals and mats. Each leaf comes with its own needle and attached fiber if you strip it right. The fruits are edible. The stems and roots can make soap. No wonder people in generations past had it around home. It can be quite useful.
Openings?
Increasingly public facilities, businesses, churches, museums and more are opening in Virginia. Remember to send the information about your place's opening to info@martinsvillebulletin to be included in the various calendars.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Virginia state television series is "Song of the Mountains."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: It would be a trick question to ask what is Virginia's official state sports hall of fame -- because it's the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. Instead, we will ask: What is the state's freshwater fish and its saltwater fish?
