TODAY’S WORD is godwottery. Example: Lucille couldn't stand her neighbor's godwottery, with all those groupings of shrubs and trees and flowers that didn't have any uniting principle.
FRIDAY'S WORD was xertz. It means to eat or drink greedily. Example: After just three days on a diet, Verlene xertzed everything in sight, even emptying the chocolates jar at work.
Telling our stories
The Stroller recently spent the morning with Margaret Adkins, who once wrote in the Bulletin a funny story poking fun at women wearing Christmas sweaters too far ahead of the holiday season. The Stroller made sure to remind "Grandma Margaret" -- who was wearing a red sweater with designs of holly and wreaths -- of that Christmas-sweater story, threatening in a joking way to report her in the Bulletin for wearing one herself in September.
You may remember Margaret's stories, which she told in the pages of the Bulletin for about a decade. Though they were tales from her life, experiences that could recall memories from anyone's life: getting chiggers while picking blackberries, playing in a creek, getting frustrated by a vegetable garden, getting along with a spouse, raising kids, having a victory in bowling.
In the newsroom, we always could tell when someone was proofreading a page with one of her stories, because of the joyful chuckles they would provoke. When Margaret would go out in town, people would recognize her from her photograph and talk with her. She made friends easily.
You haven't read her stories in a long time because a few years ago she switched to poetry. At any function she attends, she's liable to recite a poem.
She loves hearing from friends and friendly strangers alike. If you get a notion to send her a card or greeting, she would be delighted: Margaret Adkins, Room 203, Blue Ridge Rehab, Martinsville, 24112.
And pick on her or not about wearing a Christmas sweater in September. She loves a good laugh, but then again, any 97-year-old has earned the right to do whatever the heck she decides to.
Movie at Spencer-Penn
The Spencer-Penn Centre usually shows movies on the second Saturday, but this week, the free movie will be Friday, at 6:30 p.m. Seeing the movie is free, and if you would like popcorn, a drink and pizza, it's just $3. Matthew Penn Drywall is the sponsor.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Superman, who was born on the planet Krypton, got his super powers from the yellow light of the sun. When exposed to kryptonite -- red sun radiation from his home planet -- he loses those powers.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which superhero does the fictional Peter Parker turn into?
