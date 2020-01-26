TODAY’S WORD is iridescent. Example: Harper's favorite outfit is a dress featuring an iridescent unicorn.
SUNDAY’S WORD was parlance. It means a way of speaking. Example: The parlance of the young college students was perplexing and frustrating to Shannon, who was going back for her degree decades after her high school graduation.
Rehab centers
Gloria Hylton said regulations and financing have changed a lot recently when it comes to how much help someone could get from a rehab center or nursing facility, and a program at Fayette Street Christian Church aims to set the matter straight.
At 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Cody Seymour of Stanleytown Health Center will present the program "Health Rehabilitation Informational Hour," with questions and answers afterward.
Hylton said the church's Education Focus Group decided to plan this session after realizing that "people [in rehab centers] have no information for a while" about what insurance or the government will pay, and "we have found people are having trouble when they go."
That's just one of a few helpful programs the church is planning. In the fall, it had a session on what services the Southern Area Agency on Aging offers, and later on, it will have a program on Social Security, she said.
The church is at 420 Fayette St., Martinsville.
Fish dam
Last week, The Stroller had a piece about the Native American fishing dam on the Smith River. Local legend has it -- and The Stroller wrote -- that it can be seen from the Rives Road bridge. Not so, wrote former Virginia Museum of Natural History Education Coordinator Mabel Peters.
"The rocks you see there are too large and have no pattern of placement," she wrote in an email. "The actual location of the real fish dam is further down the river and can be seen, when the water level is low, from the river bank behind Aaron's and the Urgent Care buildings." She sent a photograph of it which she had taken for the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Views in 1976. It shows rocks in a "V" shape with an opening at the tip for herding fish into a basket trap.
She wrote further: "Richard Gravely was well known for his study of the Indian tribes in our area and for excavations of sites around Henry County and along Town Creek in Franklin County. He was one of the first to note the dam in the Smith River. He told me one time that he was walking the boundary of, I believe, the General Joseph Martin property. The description said from a certain Oak tree to the fish dam in the Smith River. He said he walked to the river, not expecting to see anything, but there it was."
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A typical, full-sized organ many consists of five octaves.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many pipes does an organ with five octaves have?
