TODAY’S WORD is sporadic. Example: Missing his master, the dog let out sporadic barks and howls throughout the night.
MONDAY’S WORD was precocious. It means wise beyond a person's years. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, honored by Time magazine as its 2019 Person of the Year, is a precocious 16-year-old.
Band concerts
Band students from Martinsville's middle and high schools will perform from 7-8:30 Tuesday night in the auditorium of Martinsville High School. Admission is free.
Then on Wednesday, the Martinsville High School Jazz Band will conduct its annual Christmas concert at noon at New College Institute. Admission is free, and donations of canned and other nonperishable foods will be accepted for Grace Network.
3-D printed housing
You've probably heard of 3D printing by now; both Patrick Henry Community College and New College Institute have 3D printers in labs on Fayette Street. The printers can make 3D items.
Now, some folks are looking at the possibility of 3D printing to help ease world housing problems. A 33-foot-long 3D printer is being used to make 500-square-foot houses in rural Mexico, near the Guatemalan border, Adele Peters reports in "The world's first 3D-printed neighborhood now has its first houses" in Fast Company on Dec. 11.
It can make the components of one house in 24 hours. The printer squirts a concrete mixture in layers to build floors and walls. The neighborhood will have 50 of those houses. A nonprofit organization called New Story is leading the project.
Cantatas
'Tis the season of Christmas cantatas.
The word "cantata" started being used to refer to a piece of music written for voice or voices and instruments in Italy during the 17th century. It replaced the use of older terms "motet" and "madrigal."
"Cantata" also is the past participle feminine singular of the Italian verb "cantare," "to sing" (in other words, it means "she sung" in Italian).
It all comes from a much older language origin -- the Proto-Indo-European "kan," meaning "to sing."
You might recognize other words in the "kan" family: chant, accent, cantabile, cantor, chanteuse, chanty, chanticleer, charm, concent, enchange, incantation, incentive and recant are just a few. There also are many in other languages as well.
» MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Time.com says that pilot Charles Lindbergh was proclaimed Man of the Year for 1927 in the edition of Jan. 2, 1928, the first person to be honored as the man, woman, group or concept that had the most influence on the world during the previous 12 months. It became Person of the Year in 1999, when Amazon's Jeff Bezos was honored. The person is chosen by the editors.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What political cartoonist is largely responsible for creating the look of the modern-day Santa Claus?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.