TODAY’S WORD is kowtow. Example: Clarice sure was glad she nearly had her doctoral degree and soon finally could stop kowtowing to that demanding, narcissistic adviser she had.
WEDNESDAY'S WORD was preternatural. It means beyond what is normal or natural. Example: “Gauff’s parents, who were college athletes, knew when their daughter was in elementary school that she had a preternatural feel for tennis.” (Source: “Coco Gauff’s Tennis Haven Happens to Be Her Hometown” by Alan Blinder, New York Times, Aug. 27.)
Fish fry
Fayette Area Historic Initiative (FAHI) will have a fish fry and flea market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville. Items for sale will include clothes, shoes, glassware and household goods. Fish plates ($8) will include fish sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and a drink.
Not too optimistic
Seen on a sign at a bank in the Fieldale-Collinsville area: "Offering lifetime free checking for 45 years."
Chrysanthemums
Chrysanthemums fall only behind roses as the most popular flowers in the world. The name comes from the Greek word "chyrsos" (gold) and "anthemon" (flower) -- although the blooms come in myriad colors, too.
The plant is native to Asia and northeastern Europe. There are 40 wild species of the plant, and thousands of varieties created through selective breeding.
What may look like one chrysanthemum actually is a flower head made up of many tiny individual flowers called disk and ray florets. Disk florets are the tiny flowers in the center of each bloom, and the ray florets (with the petals we notice) are the showier flowers on the perimeter.
Of course, most people love chrysanthemums because they are the last flower to enjoy before the starkness of winter. The fall-bloomers can continue through November.
Albino deer
An albino deer is being spotted on a regular basis around the Mulberry Road and Druid Hills area. Paul Huckfeldt was one of the first to announce seeing it, and since then Julian Mei and Michelle Hamdy are among those who have said they've seen it. Have you? Let The Stroller know.
Kizomba!
Though "Kizomba" sounds like it could be an interjection showing excitement (think "shazam!" or "wow!"), it is the name of a slow, sensual partner dance. Kizomba has sneaked up on the dance scene to become the latest hot new dance.
Latin dance classes offered at Patrick Henry Community College by Edgar Ornelas of SalsaNoke will include Kizomba, as well as salsa, bachata and more. This 12-week class starts Sept. 4. Classes will be at 5:15 pm. Wednesdays. Register at ph.augusoft.net or by calling 276-656-5461.
» WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The “Four Gentlemen” of China are the chrysanthemum, the plum blossom, the orchid and bamboo.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Each of the "Four Gentlemen" represents a season: Which represents which?