TODAY’S WORD is wraith. Example: Glinda wrung her hands at the mysterious appearance of the wraith.
MONDAY’S WORD was cackle. It means to make a harsh, raucous sound when laughing. Example: “I’ll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too!” the Wicked Witch of the West cackled.
Avoid hitting deer
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries warns that deer are most active – and most likely to be on roads in highways – in the fall, because it’s mating season, called the “rut” by deer hunters. About half or more of all deer-vehicle collisions occur in October, November and December.
Deer are most active at dawn and dusk, so drivers at those times are warned to be especially alert.
If you see a deer crossing a road up ahead, slow down immediately and drive slowly until you are past the area of crossing. Since deer travel in groups, seeing one deer is an indication that more probably will be coming.
Deer follow familiar routes and usually cross between areas of cover. VDOT deer-warning signs indicate that that section of the road is a common deer-crossing area, so be careful.
If it’s inevitable – your car is heading right toward a deer – just brake but stay in the lane, the DGIF advises: It’s more dangerous to swerve, because you could lose control of your vehicle, hit another vehicle in another lane or hit a tree, all of which would cause more serious accidents than hitting a deer.
Anyone involved in a motor vehicle collision that kills a deer or bear is required by law to report it immediately to a Conservation Police Officer (game warden or other law enforcement officer in the county or city of the collision. The driver may keep the animal for his or her own use as long as an accident report has been filed. The officer will look at the animal, then issue a possession certificate.
There is no evidence that deer whistles are effective in reducing deer collisions, the DGIF states.
Annual auction
Fontaine Ruritan Club will have its annual fall auction at 6 p.m. Friday. Johnny White, whom the club promises will have "something for everyone," will be the auctioneer. Concessions will be available. The doors will open at 5 p.m.
Holidays daze
The holiday season is here, and the Bulletin is your way of keeping up with area events. Send Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year events to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, or mail to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. They will be published in a few upcoming guides that are being prepared now, so don’t delay.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Hong Kong’s “Lue Yan” means Festival of the Hungry Ghosts.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first individually wrapped penny candy?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.