TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word cosm. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: The country mouse was naive, hard-working and friendly, and his cousin, the city mouse, was fancy and cosmopolitan.
SUNDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word turbo. It means disturb. Some English words formed with it include turbulent, turbid, turmoil and, of course, disturb. Example: Avalene was in turmoil after she was laid off from the job she had held for 22 years.
Send letters
People still ask The Stroller about Margaret Adkins, who for years wrote popular, funny and insightful accounts of her life in Fieldale and Bassett that were published in the Bulletin.
"Grandma Margaret" is in her late 90s and lives at Mulberry Creek (the former Blue Ridge) Rehab. She writes loads of letters, and she is one of many people who appreciate the free postage Mulberry Creek provides for its residents. All she has to do is take a letter in its envelope down to the main desk, and staffers mail it for her, adding the stamp. In fact, that practice was in place during the Blue Ridge days, too.
She said she cherishes all mail she receives and would love a letter from you: Room 107, Mulberry Creek Rehab Center, 300 Blue Ridge St., Martinsville, Va., 24112 (276-638-8701).
Because visitors aren't allowed into rest homes during the pandemic, mail is more important now than ever. Here are other addresses, along with phone numbers, in case you need to ask someone's room number. There are several small care homes with a few residents each, and those are not included in this list, but if you would like one listed in The Stroller, just send us the information and we'll pass it on.
- Martinsville Health and Rehab (former Golden Living), 1607 Spruce St. Ext., Martinsville, Va., 24112; 276-632-7146
- Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center, 240 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va., 24055; 276-629-1772
- Mulberry Creek Assisted Living, 400 Blue Ridge St., Martinsville, Va., 24112, 276-226-1531
- Hairston Home for Adults, 601 Armstead Ave., Martinsville, Va., 24112; 276-638-5121
- King's Grant Retirement Community, 350 Kings Way, Martinsville, Va., 24112; 276-634-1000
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Kool and the Gang formed in 1964 but launched officially under its current name in 1969. The group has earned two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums. The group was formed by brothers Ronald Bell and Robert “Kool” Bell, joined by Jersey City neighborhood friends Robert “Spike” Mickens, Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, Ricky Westfield, George Brown and Charles Smith.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What were some of the names Kool and the Gang went by before settling on Kool and the Gang?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.