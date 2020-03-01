TODAY’S WORD is thirsty (in its slang usage). Example: She's so thirsty, she posted 12 selfies of herself in the past hour.
SUNDAY’S WORD was fire (in its slang usage). It refers to something that is really cool and amazing. Example: That new song by Dance Monkey is fire.
Original music
Anyone who goes to Sunday's Chamber Music Recital is in for an original experience: Some of the music that will be performed was composed or arranged by local musicians. One of the numbers is being performed publicly for the first time ever.
Amy Stuart, a Henry County music teacher (and regular TheatreWorks Community Players musician), arranged one of the compositions. Sandra Ford arranged three of them, including one especially for Virginia King. That first-time piece will be "Carnival Fragments" by Zachary Margrave.
The show starts at 3 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick Henry Community College. Admission is $10, with a $5 discount for students.
Book club
Trinity Church, 356 Tatum Lane, Stuart, is starting a family book club, with its first session to be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. It will feature refreshments, story time and activity for kids and, most particularly, a discussion of the story of Henry "Box" Brown through the children's book "Henry's Freedom Box: A True Story from the Underground Railroad" and the much longer book, "Narrative of Henry Box Brown." The book club is coordinated by the church's "Youth on the Move."
Follow-through
March is a good time to assess New Year's resolutions to see how we're doing. Mattie took a look back over hers, which she has jotted down in her diary over the past few years:
2017: I will go to church every Sunday.
2018: I will go to church as often as possible.
2019: I will set aside time each day for prayer and reading the Bible.
2020: I will listen to gospel music at least once a day in the car.
SUNDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: The phrase "Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame Is the imprisoned lighting, and her name Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand Glows world-wide welcome. ... "Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!" cries she With silent lips. "Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. ... I lift my lamp beside the golden door" is part of the sonnet "The New Colossus," which was written by Emma Lazarus (1849-1887) and displayed on a bronze plaque that was placed on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty in 1903.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Statue of Liberty was designed by French sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi and was a gift from France to the United States. When was it erected?
