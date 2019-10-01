TODAY’S WORD is hobbledehoy. Example: Tyler was just a hobbledehoy beside his sophisticated, smooth older brother.
TUESDAY’S WORD is goombah. It means an older, protective friend or associate. Example: While Franklin felt competent in his hometown, he would be intimidated to go to Roanoke or Greensboro without his goombah, Ben.
Halloween costumes
In Monday's Stroller we took a look at the most popular Halloween candy by state. Today, let's look at costumes.
In 2017, All Home Connections and CutCable Today used data from Google Trends to determine the most popular Halloween costumes by state, released at Halloween of last year.
Virginia was the only state to have 1980s-themed outfits as its popular costume. The top costume, with four states, was Mickey Mouse, followed by Angels in Maine, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania and, in Hawaii, Moana. The unicorn was hot in California, and Storm Troopers were the thing in Georgia.
Wisconsin's top costume was the T-Rex, whereas Florida's was "Baywatch" -- you know, that campy television show with lifeguards wearing small bathing suits and running around the beach. That makes sense from a dressing-warm point of view: Weatherspark.com says the daily high temperatures of Wisconsin range form 65 degrees to 53 degrees, whereas in Florida, the daily highs average out at 84 degrees.
Speaking of weather
If the previous report got you sidetracked thinking about the weather, here's how our area looks.
Today and Thursday, temperatures are expected to be in the high 90s. That's significantly hotter than the average highs in October of 84 degrees to 55 degrees.
Looking ahead ... Martinsville's highs in December range from 66 to 48 degrees; January, 56 to 48; February, 48 to 66; and March, 49 to 73.
Seeing the average daily temperatures plotted out in a graph, you notice that they all decline until they bottom out during the middle three weeks of January, then start a rise again.
The dark evenings will be here in a month: Daylight Savings Time ends Nov. 3.
Tonight's sunset will be at 6:43, and the sun will rise at 6:56 the following morning. On Nov. 2, sunrise will be at 7:21 a.m. and sunset at 6:05 p.m.; Nov. 3, sunrise at 6:22 a.m. and sunset at 5:04 p.m.
The earliest it will get dark in evenings is Dec. 2-8, when sunset will be at 4:48 p.m.
The Stroller remembers leaving the Bulletin at 5 p.m. to go to the day care -- where all the toddlers looked disoriented. They could see the dark skies from the windows, which seemed to give them the impression they thought their parents were going to leave them there overnight.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Peter Parker -- the teenager who turned into Spider-Man -- was raised by his Uncle Ben and Aunt May.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who were the creators of Spider-Man?
