TODAY’S WORD is salacious. Example: Details of the relationship between the two stars bordered on the salacious and hardly seemed newsworthy.
THURSDAY’S WORD was calvary. It means a scene of intense anguish (names for the hill on which Jesus Christ was crucified).Example: Alford faced his own personal calvary after Eunice told him she wanted a divorce.
Your Valentine's gift
The web service topcashback.com continually surveys the public to find out what they do and don’t do when it comes to holidays and spending. Valentine’s Day (today, for those who forget such) is no exception. Because we love you, we thought we would share.
That site says that 72% of us celebrate the day but not many prefer the “traditional” gifts of flowers and chocolates (7%).
So, setting those aside, here are the top three gifts your sweetheart wants today:
- Time spent together (35%).
- A thoughtful gift (23%).
- Dinner/movie (9%).
“A thoughtful gift.”… aren’t all gifts thoughtful? Is that code for “diamonds and gold”?
Probably not, because 71% said they would be willing spend $100 or less on that loved one. Oh, and 9% said they would be spending nothing this year. Lonely hearts, we would guess.
MLK breakfast
There are lots of events ongoing to celebrate Black History Month, but an important one is 9 a.m. Saturday, when the NAACP will have its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Ridgeway. Awards will be presented, and the event is a scholarship fundraiser. If you need more info, call Valeria Edwards at 276-957-1991.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Owney (1887-1897) was a border terrier who became a popular postal service dog and the mascot for the Railway Mail Service. His image is featured on a 2011 U.S. postal stamp, and his preserved body is on display at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C. Owney started out as the pet of a clerk at the post office in Albany, N.Y. He would come to work with his master and seemed to love to be around the mail bags. When the master had to move away, he realized Owney liked the post office better than the man, so he left him there with colleagues. Owney ended up traveling first the U.S., then parts of the world, with mail bag shipments, which he guarded carefully. He was checked in at each station and ended up with a massive collection of tags, with the original being "Owney, Post Office, Albany, N.Y." One of the legends about him was that once when a bag fell out of a wagon during delivery, he stayed with it, sitting on top of it at the side of the road until postal workers eventually found the dog guarding the bag.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: "Parasite" became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture in the Academy Awards. Has a silent or subtitled movie ever won?
