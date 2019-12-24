TODAY’S WORD is trenchant. Example: "Dystopia was a trenchant genre for middle-class kids who grew up heavily surveilled by parents and social media, as well as pressured to vie for their spot in a relentless meritocracy starting from grade school." (Source: "The Decade in Young Adult Fiction" by Laura Miller, Dec. 17, Slate)
TUESDAY’S WORD was ruse. It means wily subterfuge or a fake or a trick. Example: "When one doorman caught on to my ruse, I started bribing them to keep the arrangement going." (Source: "I Lost My Life To Airbnb" by Rebecca Holland, March 18, Narratively)
Paint classes
After the seeming near-constant activity of the Christmas season, we're about to hit a slow time of the year. Once all the Christmas decorations get put away, leisure hours will stretch ahead, until it's time to get the lawn mower and garden trowel back out.
That makes January a great time for art classes, such as:
» "January Painting with Grace," in which Patrick County art teacher Grace Helms leads a painting party from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart. The subject is a covered bridge.
» "Winter Wonderland: Fundamentals of Acrylic Painting," with Charles Hill of Studio 107 talking about the basics of painting composition and design, brush types and techniques, mixing paint, color theory and creativity. It will be at 2-5 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Creative Arts Center.
» "Whoooo's ready for a paint party!" with Grace Helms is at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Meadows of Dan Elementary School, 3003 Jeb Stuart Highway. The subject will be a whimsical owl. (The $25 fee will help the sixth and seventh-grade field trip to Richmond and Williamsburg.) Call Libby Wood at 276-358-0765 to reserve a spot.
» Barn quilt class: From noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Spencer-Penn Centre, Lauren Byron will help students create unique barn quilts to display outside the house or barn. Prices range from $35 to $70, depending on size desired. For more information, email. misslaurenbyron@gmail.com or call the center at 276-957-5757.
» Artspiration - Studio with Karen Despot: Artist Karen Despot will help people work on their own paintings at 1:30-1:40 p.m. Jan. 30 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, contact PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221.
Breakfast
Got company for the holidays? Take them to the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department's breakfast, at 6-10 a.m. Saturday. On the menu are bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravies, eggs, apples and grits, plus drinks, all for $7.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: If you did the math, you would discover that 364 gifts were given in "The Twelve Days of Christmas."
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who wrote, "Christmas doesn't come from a store; maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more"?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.